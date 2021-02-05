BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation

King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 5 February 2021, 01:03PM

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A total of 90 large bags of dog food and 10 bags of cat food – amounting to two tonnes – were gratefully received by Soi Dog whose shelter currently houses over 1,300 animals. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A total of 90 large bags of dog food and 10 bags of cat food – amounting to two tonnes – were gratefully received by Soi Dog whose shelter currently houses over 1,300 animals. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated a large amount of dog and cat food to Soi Dog Foundation – as well as a number of other animal welfare organisations – to mark the birthday of Chao Khun Phrasinat Philas Kalayanee Kalayani, his royal noble consort.

The food was presented to Soi Dog and 13 other organisations during a ceremony at the Royal Thai Volunteers Administration Center in Bangkok on January 27. Soi Dog’s generous share was then transported to their shelter in Mai Khao, Phuket on Tuesday (Feb 2).

A total of 90 large bags of dog food and 10 bags of cat food – amounting to two tonnes – were gratefully received by Soi Dog whose shelter currently houses over 1,300 animals.

The foundation also provides food to stray animal feeders and, where necessary, to animals displaced by disasters, such as the flooding in Nakhon Sri Thammarat late last year.

His Majesty also donated food to the nearby Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang. The shelter – often referred to as the “government dog pound” – is managed by Phuket livestock officials and supported by the Phuket Provincial Office and local administrative organisations.

Brightview Center

Soi Dog has long provided assistance with the refurbishment of the pound as well as the sterilisation, vaccination and treatment of the dogs housed there.

“We highly appreciate the royal food donation,” said Kiranee Narabal, President of Soi Dog Foundation Thailand. “Receiving the donation means that His Majesty is aware of the stray animal problem and recognises our work and the work of other rescue organisations too.”

This was not the first time Soi Dog has received such a donation. His Majesty donated pet food to the foundation in July 2017 and May 2019 too.

“His Majesty is sending a positive message to all of us, to follow his example, and to show compassion to all animals, in this case the stray dogs,” said co-founder and president of Soi Dog Foundation International John Dalley at the time of the previous donations. 

“In doing so, he’s following the wonderful example of his father, who did the same thing. We hope that this will continue.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wetlands: Our answers to water insecurity
Green Thoughts: The beauty of floaters with an accent
‘Ideal Home’ an acquired taste
Painting a brighter future for an endangered species
Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic
Phuket’s International Veterans Association - Prepared For Anything
Blazing Saddles: Cycling in cycles
To the Moon, Mars and beyond
The slow burn of ‘The Midnight Sky’
Phuket Town’s evolving music scene
Unleashed: Dealing with family feuds
Tony Jaa joins the fray in Monster Hunter
Soi Dog Foundation celebrates half-a-million sterilisations
Bob the Cat is back!
Blazing Saddles: Life’s a Beach… so just grab it!

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

@LALALA it's quite rich hearing the word 'fearmongering' from thou, considering the pict...(Read More)

Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family

Boy, maybe...just maybe, this is a political witch hunt against someone who shows more promise in fa...(Read More)

Land encroachment charges for Thanathorn, family

'They' really are struggling against this family if this is the best they can come up with. ...(Read More)

Coup is not our business, says army chief

My goodness. To change daily for having a fresh shirt must take 1.5 hour work to transfer all the in...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

"Everything is almost back to normal", said V/Gov. Yes, due to the strict anti Covid regim...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Stop the fearmongering Galong....(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

@Dukkk - Sort of, but they are there for public safety, looking out for morons that are clueless in ...(Read More)

Man punches, kicks pregnant boss over failing probation

What a scum bag...angry little boy in man's clothing...actually he still dresses like a little b...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Gee, already trying to blame Burmese for the upcoming increase in cases when the reality is there ar...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

@Goldwing, not willing persons should be persuaded for sake of all. Medical issues? Name them. Yup,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design

 