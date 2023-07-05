Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

King donates to Sak Surin rehabilitation

King donates to Sak Surin rehabilitation

CHIANG MAI: His Majesty the King has granted financial support for the medical treatment of repatriated jumbo, Sak Surin, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said yesterday (July 4).

animalswildlife
By Bangkok Post

2023-07-05 09:45:47

Pratu Pha, another elephant ambassador sent from Thailand, is seen eating at Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy City in Sri Lanka. A team from the government wants to check on the health of the elephant gifted to the temple in 1988 now that fellow jumbo Sak Surin has been repatriated from Sri Lanka to Thailand for medical treatment after alleged abuse and neglect. Photo: Chayanan Assawadhammanond

Pratu Pha, another elephant ambassador sent from Thailand, is seen eating at Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy City in Sri Lanka. A team from the government wants to check on the health of the elephant gifted to the temple in 1988 now that fellow jumbo Sak Surin has been repatriated from Sri Lanka to Thailand for medical treatment after alleged abuse and neglect. Photo: Chayanan Assawadhammanond

The 30-year-old elephant is currently under the care of the Elephant Hospital of the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang province, having been flown home from Sri Lanka on Sunday after living there for 22 years, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Varawut added that Sak Surin is eating well and can lie down and stand up by himself. However, the veterinarian found that the elephant could not bend his front left leg and had abscesses on both sides of his hip and a cataract in his right eye during an initial check-up.

“We will take good care of Sak Surin until he is strong again,” he said.

Sak Surin is currently undergoing a 30-day quarantine at the centre, and veterinarians will also check for other diseases before allowing him to associate with others at the centre and before allowing the public to visit.

Sak Surin lived at the Kande Viharaya temple in Aluthgama, in Sri Lanka’s south, where the tusker was allegedly abused and neglected before being taken to the National Zoological Gardens in Dehiwela last November, according to Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (Rare), a Sri Lanka-based animal protection organisation, which ran a campaign to rescue the elephant.

Meanwhile, the ministry will work with the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo to help locate Pratu Pha, another elephant ambassador who was moved from Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy a day before a scheduled visit from a team from Thailand.

Kanchana Silpa-archa, an adviser to the ministry’s strategy working team, said yeterday that the team consisted of officials from the ministry and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) who wanted to check on other animals while on the mission to repatriate Sak Surin.

Pratu Pha, 45, was sent as a gift to Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy in 1988.

Ms Kanchana said the team had an appointment with the abbot, but they had to cancel the inspection after being told that the jumbo was too temperamental for a visit.

She said the Thai team believed that Wat Sri Dalada Maligawa staff were afraid that the elephant would be repatriated.

“We still have no idea where the abbot took the elephant, but we have asked the ambassador to help coordinate,” she said.

The team also visited another elephant sent as a gift at the same time, Sri Narong, living at Kiri Vihara temple in Polonnaruwa. She said the jumbo is healthy and has been taken good care of.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign
Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist
Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’
Phuket expat Arnaud Verstraete passes away
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New House Speaker, Patong thief found, Python traffic, Tragic discovery in BKK home || July 4
Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards
Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins
International office opens to probe Russia’s war on Ukraine
Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’
MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise
Van driver charged for threatening tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No urgency for Phuket tunnels & highways after failed Expo 2028 bid, Astronaut in Phuket! || July 3
Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake
Govt mulls extending diesel tax reduction

 

Phuket community
Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

Heard that a million times...and where did you get that picture from? A tourist wearing a helmet!!...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

If these cards are "registered" then presumably a "registered" communications co...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

Perhaps its inappropriate that Zonezi Properties should have an advert embedded in this article sho...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

So typical it makes the stomach turn. Corrupt cops backing the REAL criminal. The video says it all....(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

This lady is not the 'top' of the Simcard scam pyramide. She had influential providers. Are ...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

With respect for correct behaving Van drivers, are black sheeps/pseudo criminals of their club to du...(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

I'm assuming when Mr Faris first caught the minivan he would have requested to be dropped at his...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

This story is very light on details. Where and how can somebody buy thousands of SIM cards? Surely t...(Read More)

Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins

So will this be a yellow card only offence or go all out and red card him....(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

What was the source of the confusion over the fare? Since that seems to have been the instigating fa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SOHO Pool Club
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
Laguna Phuket 2023

 