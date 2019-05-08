BANGKOK: His Majesty the King on Tuesday (May 7) donated more than B2.4 billion to 27 hospitals for new medical equipment purchases, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 09:51AM

Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok

In addition to being used for equipment purchases, the donations are also aimed at helping hospitals build new medical facilities.

Part of the B2.4 billion financial assistance has come from donations that were given by the public during the funeral of King Rama IX, who passed away on Oct 13, 2016.

The other part of the money was derived from revenue from the “Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao” or “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” festival at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok.

The donations were issued to hospitals around the country including Siriraj Hospital and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

Also on the list of recipients are Pattani Hospital and Yala Regional Hospital in the restive deep South.

