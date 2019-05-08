Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

King distributes B2.4bn in public donations to hospitals

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King on Tuesday (May 7) donated more than B2.4 billion to 27 hospitals for new medical equipment purchases, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

charityculture
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 09:51AM

Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok

Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok

In addition to being used for equipment purchases, the donations are also aimed at helping hospitals build new medical facilities.

Part of the B2.4 billion financial assistance has come from donations that were given by the public during the funeral of King Rama IX, who passed away on Oct 13, 2016.

The other part of the money was derived from revenue from the “Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao” or “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” festival at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok.

The donations were issued to hospitals around the country including Siriraj Hospital and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

Splash Beach Club

Also on the list of recipients are Pattani Hospital and Yala Regional Hospital in the restive deep South.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nong Bank, 8, honoured as model citizen for cleaning Patong canal
Phuket to hold mass merit-making event for Phoenix victims
Kan Yao durian sells for record B800k
Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket donates bras, sanitary towels for women prisoners
4th Outrigger Share 4 Change Charity Tennis Tournament
Phuket elderly treated to Thai Red Cross 124th anniversary meals
Phuket Night Run 2017
Phuket ready to celebrate Children’s Day
Car, pickup top lucky draw prizes at Phuket’s popular New Year Red Cross Fair
UN summer camps give respite to traumatised young Gazans
Forward from catastrophe
Street vendor on Phuket’s Bangla Rd wins B6 million on lottery
‘Seeds of Love’ ensures children of the poor enjoy spirit of Christmas
Phuket Red Cross Fair returns
Phuket traffic warned of Bike for Dad ‘Route of Good Fortune’ practice run

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

This will soon be forgotten as they've all got their new t-shirts, hats & scarves. Just do i...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Hire a 10,000 japanese police men, as long no RTP audits or reforms are done. Just law making chang...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Well dek, I red the full article. (Thank you for your personal attention) It are orders and plans we...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

From 14 Jan until 02 May this person locked himself inside. This was a mental disordered man. For he...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Maybe sinking the poles in a bit more than 5 or so feet would stop them being pulled out of the grou...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Ride 4 Kids 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 