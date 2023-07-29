King calls for ’Thai wisdom’

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has urged all Thais to use their wisdom and judgement and set their mind on doing what is right not only for their own good but also the benefit of others in a speech marking his 71st birthday yesterday (July 28).

culture

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 July 2023 10:42 AM

His Majesty the King grants a grand audience, or ’Maha Samakhom’, to members of the royal family, senior government officials and dignitaries as they gather to wish him a happy birthday at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace on Friday. Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household via Bangkok Post

In remarks delivered to his well-wishers at a grand audience, or Maha Samakhom, at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace on Friday (July 28), the King said working to bring about national prosperity is the most important task and will require good and smart governance as well as support from the entire nation, reports Bangkok Post.

"I wish that those of you who hold key positions in the main institutions and the people, through wisdom and judgement, set their mind on carrying out tasks that are good and right for themselves and the others. The results of these actions will lead to the prosperity of the nation and peace and happiness of the people," he said.



His Majesty also expressed his appreciation and thanks for the birthday wishes conveyed to him by representatives of the royal family members and senior officials led by the parliament president, the prime minister and the Supreme Court president.

In honour of the King’s birthday, the combined armed forces on Friday fired a 21-gun salute each while yellow-clad well-wishers gathered at designated places across the country to pay respect and wish the monarch a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, the grand reception, or Samosorn Sannibat, gala will be held today at Government House in honour of the King’s birthday, said deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek on Friday.

His Majesty has granted the government permission to host the night event, and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana will also attend the event, which starts at 7pm and will be broadcast live on television, she said.

About 1,888 pairs of guests have been invited, and they include political office holders, senior state officials and foreign diplomats, she said.

According to Ms Rachada, the government has put the final touches on the grand reception and appreciates the cooperation it received from both the state and private sectors, including the Fine Arts Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

She added that the reception will also feature a special khon Thai classical masked dance by performers from the Bunditpatanasilp Institute of Fine Arts and live orchestra music by Mahidol University’s College of Music.