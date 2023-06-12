King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

PHUKET: The residents of Phuket witnessed and participated in a momentous day on Sunday (June 11) as His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida graced the island with their inaugural official Royal Visit since King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne as Rama X in 2019.



By The Phuket News

Monday 12 June 2023, 06:00PM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida graced Phuket with their presence last Sunday (June 11). Photo: PR Dept / Andaman Top New / สปข.5

Their Majesties’ Royal Thai Air Force aircraft touched down in Phuket at an undisclosed time after or around 4pm. By that time thousands of people from near and far had eagerly gathered on the streets to greet the King and Queen along their route and at Tha Kraeng Rd, where they were scheduled to carry out their Royal Duties.

At 5.33pm, the yellow-clad crowd at Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town erupted in excited cheers as Their Majesties arrived at the place, which is home to both the Phuket Provincial Hall and the Office of the Court of Appeal Region 8.

The new snow-white Phuket Provincial Hall is located within the Phuket Provincial Administrative Center on the northern side of the road, while the new white and golden Office of the Court of Appeal Region 8 is situated on the southern side. Both five-storey buildings showcase Sino-Portuguese architectural elements, emphasising Phuket province’s rich Peranakan heritage.

First, His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Suthida proceeded to the Court of Appeal, where they led the foundation stone laying ceremony for the building. Officials from the Court of Appeal Region 8 were granted Royal Audiences and presented Their Majesties with commemorative presents on the occasion of their Royal Visit.

At 6.35pm, the crowd cheered again as the beige Maybach with the "Ro-Yo-Lo 3" license plates left the premises of the Court of Appeal and headed down the road to the Provincial Hall. The transparent windows of the car allowed onlookers to catch a glimpse of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen from a distance of 10 meters or less.

Amidst admiration, people waved their flags, including the red, white, and blue "Thong Trai Rong" flags of Thailand; the yellow flags of the King bearing his Royal Monogram; and the purple flags of the Queen with her Royal Monogram.

People of all ages and backgrounds greeted Their Majesties in unison, representing a diverse cross-section of society. Many attendees held portraits of King Rama X and Queen Suthida. Most were dressed in yellow shirts while some adorned themselves in elegant Peranakan attire from a bygone era. Queen Suthida herself chose a traditional Phuket-themed set for this event.

Their Majesties graciously alighted from the car in the front yard and proceeded to formally inaugurate the new Provincial Hall building. The ceremony encompassed the lighting of candles and incense sticks, praying, and presenting offerings to the Buddhist monks.

Royal Audiences were granted to honorary guests, including foreigners who were recognised for truly outstanding achievements and contributions benefiting the Kingdom of Thailand and exceptional dedication to the well-being of the Thai people and the state.

Their Majesties also signed their own names on the symbolic stone slab and planted an Andaman Redwood, Phuket’s signature tree.

The event culminated with Rama X pressing the button to uncover the sign saying ’Phuket Provincial Hall’ over the main entrance to the building. Their Majesties then proceeded inside for the private part of the ceremony, hidden from the eyes of regular attendees.

The Royal Visit concluded with His Majesty and Her Majesty returning to their vehicle, and the Royal Motorcade departed. As this occurred after sunset, everyone could appreciate the beautifully illuminated setting skillfully arranged for the Royal Visit.

When the Royal Motorcade turned from Tha Kraeng Rd into Chao Fah East Rd, people gradually left the area, but not before tidying up after themselves. While some understandably hurried home after spending long hours at the event, many joined hands to remove plastic chairs from the road and perform other necessary tasks.

All the numerous paper flag were taken by attendees with them. Merely half a dozen of flags could be seen accidentally left behind, allegedly having fallen from people’ bags. These flags were gingerly picked up by other guests to be taken home and become family relics.

Overheard conversations revealed that many people dedicated no less than six, seven or eight hours to witness the presence of their King and Queen in person. Some made journeys from other provinces to be part of this memorable day when His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Suthida set foot on Phuket soil for the first time as the King and Queen of Thailand.

To ensure nobody suffered from hunger or thirst, free food and drinks were provided. Tents were installed to protect the audience from the sun, which was highly appreciated as the day turned sunny and bright, despite the ongoing weather warning. Medical teams, emergency workers, and security personnel remained constantly vigilant, ensuring safety throughout the event.

According to local newspaper archives, the previous official visit of the King of Thailand to Phuket took place in 1973 when His Majesty Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) graced the province with his presence. This visit occurred precisely 50 years ago.