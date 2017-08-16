Hello and welcome to our August Yin Yoga asana. We have been doing so well so far and we are more than half way through the “Year of Yin”.

The ‘Back Butterfly’ pose increases flexibility in your hips and reduces your risk of back injury.

If you have been keeping up each month, you will now have a great Yin Yoga sequence starting to take shape.

This month’s asana will be no different, it is another great hip opener to add to the sequence. A very lovely yet simple quote inspired me for this month’s asana.

“Today is a perfect day for lying down and staring at the clouds and realising how beautiful life truly is.”

Although it is a simple quote, sometimes the simplest of things are the easiest to forget and are also usually the most important things to keep remembering.

We can all often get caught up in the rush of life and running towards the “finish line”, and along the way we forget some of the simple things that help to keep us grounded.

This month’s Yin Yoga asana is called “Back Butterfly” and is also very simple but highly effective if you take the time to lie in it.

So grab a cushion, find some space on the floor and take some time to relax your hips and contemplate the beauty in your life.

Here are the benefits of “Back Butterfly”:

• Stretch hips and inner thighs.

• Release lower back tension.

• Increase flexibility in your hip flexors.

• Reduce hip or Sacroiliac (SI) joint pain.

• Reduce risk of lower back injury.

• Improve your posture.

Let’s follow these steps below, to perform it safely and effectively:

1. Lie on your back, bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together.

2. Curl your pelvic bones up into your belly button to ensure the lower back is sinking. If you find this position difficult, place a pillow or small rolled up towel at the very base of your seating bones to help tilt the hips.

3. Place your hands on your thighs for a bit more added downwards weight.

4. Close your eyes or look skyward and focus on relaxing the entire body into this shape. You may find that the stomach and the bottom might want to keep grabbing and creating tension. Keep breathing it away on exhale.

5. Remember to take longer out-breaths to your in-breaths in our Yin Yoga practice.

6. Hold this posture for two to five minutes.

Happy stretching.

Metta, Kim oxo