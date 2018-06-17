FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Killer of wife, father-in-law in hospital shooting dies

NAKHON PATHOM: The man who killed his wife and father-in-law before shooting himself in Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Friday succumbed to serious injuries this morning (June 17), according to media reports.

Bangkok Post

Sunday 17 June 2018, 01:27PM

Chaiyaporn Chaowanakamol, 31, who shot his wife and father-in-law before shooting himself at Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Friday, has died from his injuries.Photo: Tescue volunteer Chonyuen Wisutthipat Facebook page via Bangkok Post

Chaiyaporn Chaowanakamol, 31, who shot his wife and father-in-law before shooting himself at Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Friday, has died from his injuries.Photo: Tescue volunteer Chonyuen Wisutthipat Facebook page via Bangkok Post

Chaiyaporn Chaowanakamol, 31, was pronounced dead at 9:47am at Nakhon Pathom Hospital where he had been put in an intensive care unit.

The shooting occurred on June 15 when Chaiyaporn accompanied his wife Thanyamas Thanamsri, 29, and father-in-lw Samphan Thanamsri, 60, to the hospital. Thanyamas, who was sufferring from a medical problem, went to the hospital to see an obstetrician after giving birth to a child six months ago.

Chaiyaporn pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Thanyamas and Samphan. He then turned the gun on himself and was severely injured.

On June 16, Chaiyaporn was reported to still be in a coma.

QSI International School Phuket

Chaiyaporn and Thanyamas’ deaths left their six-month-old child without parents.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand promoted again in US trafficking report
Search teams to forge north
Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave
Call for Asean members to focus on cyber crimes
Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave
Desperate search for children in Thai cave presses into fourth night
Evidence mounts against ‘body chopper’
Thaksin call faces two-week probe
Rising water obstructs cave search of trapped students, coach
Divers enter flooded cave in search of missing students
Horrific cadet skydiving deaths blamed on police
Jealousy drove man to ‘kill, dismember’ girlfriend
Frustrated farmers give away pineapples to animals
More foreigners rounded up for visa offences
Two Pakistani men arrested for gold bracelet theft

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket

 