Killer of wife, father-in-law in hospital shooting dies

NAKHON PATHOM: The man who killed his wife and father-in-law before shooting himself in Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Friday succumbed to serious injuries this morning (June 17), according to media reports.

Bangkok Post

Sunday 17 June 2018, 01:27PM

Chaiyaporn Chaowanakamol, 31, who shot his wife and father-in-law before shooting himself at Nakhon Pathom Hospital on Friday, has died from his injuries.Photo: Tescue volunteer Chonyuen Wisutthipat Facebook page via Bangkok Post

Chaiyaporn Chaowanakamol, 31, was pronounced dead at 9:47am at Nakhon Pathom Hospital where he had been put in an intensive care unit. The shooting occurred on June 15 when Chaiyaporn accompanied his wife Thanyamas Thanamsri, 29, and father-in-lw Samphan Thanamsri, 60, to the hospital. Thanyamas, who was sufferring from a medical problem, went to the hospital to see an obstetrician after giving birth to a child six months ago. Chaiyaporn pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Thanyamas and Samphan. He then turned the gun on himself and was severely injured. On June 16, Chaiyaporn was reported to still be in a coma. Chaiyaporn and Thanyamas’ deaths left their six-month-old child without parents. Read original story here.