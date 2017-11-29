On 9 December 2017 from 9-12 pm. at the Loma park. The Kids water safety is for 150 kids around Patong area. Kids water safety are Charity work for the local people. We would like them to be aware on the water safety. Most of our lifeguard will show up to do this for the kids. The Patong Municipality is our main supporter of the Training, Kid water safety and the competition. thailifeguard@gmail.com
Kids Water Safety
Start From: Saturday 9 December 2017, 09:00AM
to Saturday 9 December 2017, 12:00PM