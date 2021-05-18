Kids get free internet for studying at home

THAILAND: The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has joined forces with the Education Ministry to arrange free internet to support online remote learning for Thai students during the pandemic.

A five-year-old kindergarten pupil takes an online class at home. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Digital Economy and Society Minister, Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn, in collaboration with the Education Ministry, said yesterday (May 17) the ministry will provide a free unlimited internet package, powered by Thailand’s major mobile and internet operators including AIS, True, Dtac and the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, to help students move their studies online.

Mr Chaiwut added the ministry will also fit out as many schools as possible with fibre-optic high-speed broadband to facilitate the broadcasting of lectures and seminars.

The two ministries will also set up a joint committee to manage online education and the Education Ministry has already begun work on a four-point strategy to minimise the impact on children.

Where possible on-site teaching will continue under strict provisions, on-air education via TV broadcasts is being prepared, the availability of on-demand learning materials is being increased and so is the production and distribution of workbooks and other collateral that students can use at home.

The Education Ministry will survey the number of students in need of online classes, while the Digital Economy and Society Ministry will open 30 community digital hubs for use as smart classrooms in communities across the country.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said the Office of the Basic Education Commission will hold admission exams for Mathayom 1 and 4 students on May 22-23.

Students, teachers and parents will have to follow relevant sanitation instructions at each venue and all tests will have to be wrapped up during a 9am -12pm window each day.