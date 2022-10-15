Kids centre ‘will not be demolished’

NONG BUA LAM PHU: The Uthai Sawan Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Nong Bua Lamphu will not demolish the child development centre in Na Klang district where 22 children and two teachers were killed by a former policeman.



The exterior of the nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu. Photo: AFP

"It is not true that the facility will be demolished as rumours claim, because it is state property," Uthai Sawan TAO chairman Danaichok Boonsom said on Friday (Oct 14), reports Bangkok Post.

“Many people, including myself, have proposed that the nursery be renovated in order to facilitate it being turned into a memorial museum.”

The centre will later be cleaned up after the funeral rites, he said.

Somnuek Thongtalai, deputy chairman of Uthai Sawan TAO, said the TAO is waiting to discuss with parents, communities and related officials to determine the fate of the centre.

“The centre may also be relocated elsewhere, but this decision will take around a month to be made,” Mr Somnuek said.

A source said that Na Klang district chief Wutthipong Jaiyod on Thursday oversaw a cremation ceremony for a Uthai Sawan TAO official and his eldest son at Wat Wang Matchi Phokaram.

The father and son were the last victims to be cremated. It was reported that they were fatally stabbed by the killer while having lunch at the centre. The deceased had a wife who works as a teacher at the centre, and who lives with their two other children.