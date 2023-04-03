Carnival Magic
Kidnappers flee after killing female Chinese student

BANGKOK: Police suspected three Chinese men had fled the country after kidnapping a female Chinese university student and then killing her when they failed to obtain a ransom of B2.5 million from her father in China.

violencecrimemurderChinesepolice
By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 April 2023, 09:49AM

A rescue worker points to the spot where the body was found in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, on Saturday afternoon (Apr 1). Screenshot: Thai PBS via Bangkok Post

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp Poolsawat, deputy Bangkok police chief, said on Sunday (Apr 2) that the body of the Chinese student was found in a ditch in a deserted land plot near Chong Thanom-Wat Tonchueak Road in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on Saturday afternoon, reports the Bangkok Post.

The body was in a sack and had about five stab wounds in the left side of her chest, along with a wide stab wound in her right shoulder. The neck was tied with a towel.

According to the deputy Bangkok police commissioner, surveillance camera footage showed three Chinese men abducting the 22-year-old Chinese woman, identified as Jin Can, from Bangkokthonburi University last Tuesday. They brought her in a Mazda car to a rented house in a luxury housing estate in Bang Yai and detained her there.

Detectives learned that the gang then used the WeChat chat application to demand a ransom of 500,000 yuan, about B2.5mn, from her father in China.

The father received the ransom demand together with a picture of his daughter with her wrists and ankles tied. He then asked the university about his daughter’s whereabouts.

Pacific Prime Thailand

The university told the father that his daughter was last seen at the university between 5pm and 7pm last Tuesday.

They believed it was a prank, so the father did not transfer the ransom to a specified bank account at the Bank of China. Later. The father became concerned when he was unable to contact his daughter.

Surveillance camera footage showed the three Chinese men arriving in the red Mazda car at 1.30am last Wednesday near the location where the body was found. 

The Chinese men left the rented house at 3pm on Wednesday. The vehicle was returned to the rental company on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok on Thursday, the day the three men left for Chengdu.

Phuket community
‘Lovable rogue’ Aussie expat ‘Diver’ passes away

We are going to miss you Diver...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

Joe Biden? Oh, sorry, you mean Prawit Wongsuwan....(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Right, there's two. Where are the other 29,998 from last weeks tourists? Under the 'd...(Read More)

Police target rental companies taking public parking spaces

Lets see if they enforce the tuk tuks by the cemetery in Kamala blocking spaces- I won't hold my...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

@kakka2 The USA !...(Read More)

‘Don’t judge me on my oratory’: Prawit

he is too old, he cannot even talk or think clearly... what country would like to have a mummy of th...(Read More)

Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

@Kurt How about Buddhism in China ?...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

Not sure it's safe to sit in a car driven by a non cartel acceptance group of old expats with th...(Read More)

Patong officials issue heat stroke warning

TMD expect 37,38 degrees Celsius. Because of the concrete radiating all around you the 'feel fac...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble

Tuk tuk drivers don't pay tax, they pay protection money to police. In exchange they may park tu...(Read More)

 

