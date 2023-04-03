Kidnappers flee after killing female Chinese student

BANGKOK: Police suspected three Chinese men had fled the country after kidnapping a female Chinese university student and then killing her when they failed to obtain a ransom of B2.5 million from her father in China.

violencecrimemurderChinesepolice

By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 April 2023, 09:49AM

A rescue worker points to the spot where the body was found in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, on Saturday afternoon (Apr 1). Screenshot: Thai PBS via Bangkok Post

Pol Maj Gen Nopasilp Poolsawat, deputy Bangkok police chief, said on Sunday (Apr 2) that the body of the Chinese student was found in a ditch in a deserted land plot near Chong Thanom-Wat Tonchueak Road in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on Saturday afternoon, reports the Bangkok Post.

The body was in a sack and had about five stab wounds in the left side of her chest, along with a wide stab wound in her right shoulder. The neck was tied with a towel.

According to the deputy Bangkok police commissioner, surveillance camera footage showed three Chinese men abducting the 22-year-old Chinese woman, identified as Jin Can, from Bangkokthonburi University last Tuesday. They brought her in a Mazda car to a rented house in a luxury housing estate in Bang Yai and detained her there.

Detectives learned that the gang then used the WeChat chat application to demand a ransom of 500,000 yuan, about B2.5mn, from her father in China.

The father received the ransom demand together with a picture of his daughter with her wrists and ankles tied. He then asked the university about his daughter’s whereabouts.

The university told the father that his daughter was last seen at the university between 5pm and 7pm last Tuesday.

They believed it was a prank, so the father did not transfer the ransom to a specified bank account at the Bank of China. Later. The father became concerned when he was unable to contact his daughter.

Surveillance camera footage showed the three Chinese men arriving in the red Mazda car at 1.30am last Wednesday near the location where the body was found.

The Chinese men left the rented house at 3pm on Wednesday. The vehicle was returned to the rental company on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok on Thursday, the day the three men left for Chengdu.