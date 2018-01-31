CRICKET: After a brief period in the wilderness, kidâ€™s cricket on Phuket is undergoing a resurgence thanks to the efforts of a few dedicated parents and several expat players with coaching backgrounds, who are gladly giving their time so that enthusiastic youngsters can experience the sport.

Wednesday 31 January 2018, 10:16AM

LEI players warm up before their match against BIS last Saturday (Jan 27). Photo: Cheewarat Nini

Having a dedicated cricketing facility in the form of the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG), this new batch of young cricketers currently enjoy twice-weekly coaching sessions on the lush grass pitch, while parents can watch their protégés from the lofty height of the club’s Boundary Bar, run superbly by the ebullient, Prim.

The revival was initiated in October last year by Patong CC player, Neil Quail with support from Alan Cooke, and David Mayes ensuring a core group from Life Education International School (LEI) consistently attending a weekly session that has now grown to require both a Wednesday and Friday schedule.

Culmination of the past few month’s energies by the kids, parents and coaches came last Saturday (Jan 27) when a social group from British International School (BIS) took to the ACG for a day’s fun cricket. The morning program began with a friendly match offering an opportunity for all the kids to bat, bowl and field using equipment specifically designed for youngsters new to the sport, while the game was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Speaking after the game, Robin Plant owner of AVC Engineering, who sponsored the event said, “It was a pleasure to sponsor the first game between LEI and BIS, and we are especially keen to support activities that take kids off their computers and onto the pitch, while building team-spirit and good sportsmanship. With Prim at the helm of the Boundary Bar, the ACG is one of the best and safest environments for kids to meet, practice and play . . . long may it continue.”

If you are interested in playing cricket or would like to see your children become involved, coaching sessions are free and held every Wednesday and Friday at the ACG from 5pm until 6:30pm.