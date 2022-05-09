tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

BANGKOK: The use of car seats or less-expensive car seat cushions for young children will be made mandatory from Sept 5 as announced in the Royal Gazette.

Safetytransport
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 May 2022, 09:34AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

The requirement is being made compulsory under the Land Traffic Act, reports the Bangkok Post.

Section 123 of the law stipulates that children under six years old must be restrained in a car seat or a special seat for safety in a moving vehicle.

Details will be fleshed out in a specific regulation to be issued by the national police chief.

The law provides an exception for children who cannot be fastened to a seat for health or physical reasons.

Nikorn Chamnog, deputy chairman of the House committee which scrutinised changes to the Land Traffic Act, said since car seats are costly, retailing mostly at more than B10,000 apiece.

Because of that, the amended law allows the use of less expensive seat cushions priced around B600-700 each.

QSI International School Phuket

The cushion enables the seat occupant to sit high enough for fastening with effective restraint, said Mr Nikorn, who is also chairman of the World Health Organization’s Asia-Pacific Regional Network on Road Safety.

The House committee studied the mandatory introduction of car seats in the Philippines and Malaysia, finding the requirement proved chaotic and difficult in early phases due mainly to the high price of car seats.

Mr Nikorn said motorists will need time to adjust, so police should be lenient regarding compliance and issue warnings at first rather than taking more serious action during the early phase of enforcement after Sept 5.

At the same time, however, a campaign should be launched to educate people about the measure and the steps needed.

Mr Nikorn said the government likewise should also consider lowering the import tax for car seats while promoting local production of the seats.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pansuk resumes activities
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases, one death
Warning over new sub-variants
Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance
Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket
New weather alert issued for Phuket
Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting
Ex-security chief poised to become Hong Kong’s next leader
First lot of local COVID vaccine produced
Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us
Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

He has always been a gutless coward too afraid to stand up for principles but only too happy to stan...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

When Covid-19 broke out there was world wide a 'fast need' of vaccines. By now we know there...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Boby. Most probably the answer on your question is..No..! As many ATK tests are done in private at ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

Covid cases are going down with down trend line approaching Yellow zone? Does anyone know the averag...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

The president of PCC feels the urge to go public with a looooong talk. Fine, is his right, of course...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Wiesel pulls it in a personal fighting window. That is not what this is, talking about the 'stan...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

DeKaaskopp derailing again. Deviating to visa matters, in his reaction to Kurt while it is about Tha...(Read More)

Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

@Kakka2 In what country is the " person to seat on the main chair in palace" elected by ...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Many tourists from European countries or other countries can enter Thailand without a visa. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

after chinese new year they will all be gone again..dont worry...few soups and easy done...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket

 