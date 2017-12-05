The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Khun Poom foundation donates 119 scholarships to disabled Phuket students

PHUKET: Parents of 119 autistic and disabled students in Phuket were donated scholarships worth B595,000 under the royal charity project ‘Khun Poom Foundation’ yesterday (Dec 4) at the Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town.

Tuesday 5 December 2017, 11:47AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong presides over yesterday’s scholarship-giving ceremony. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong presides over yesterday’s scholarship-giving ceremony. Photo: PR Dept

The Khun Poom Foundation, a royal charity project founded by HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya and her late son, Poom Jensen, aims to provide children with disabilities and autism opportunities in Thai society.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong presided over yesterday’s scholarship-giving ceremony with Kathu Vice Mayor Ms Somsong Prasan, Director of Phuket Special Education Centre in Kathu Ms Wanida Suraban, government officials and the parents of the students.

Ms Somsong said, “The chairwoman of this foundation, HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, has been gracious in providing scholarships to support education for all children with autism and disabilities since the year 2007 continuing to the present.

In Phuket, when the foundation began in the year 2007, there were 98 scholarships given to children worth B648,000. During the 2017 academic year, 119 scholarships are being granted to the students.

In Bangkok, Her Royal Highness has awarded and presented scholarships to the children herself,” said Ms Somsong.

After the opening speech, Gov Norraphat acted as the representative of HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya in handing out the scholarships, and reading a speech written by her, to the parents and children.

I express my joy to those who have received these scholarships from the Khun Poom Foundation. It will help to maximise your child’s needs as funding will help to ease the financial burden.

These scholarships will help the children to become fully developed and be able to be self-reliant,” he said.

The amount of potential and self-help ability of a disabled child depends much on the parents. I encourage everyone to have patience and commitment to the development of children in order to build a future and to live happily in society,” he said.

 

 
