BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs

Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have arrested a man from Khon Kaen who was found in possession of six hookahs, called ‘baraku’ in Thailand.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 September 2020, 11:27AM

Krissada Pimchanda, 29, was arrested for possession of hookahs, called ’baraku’ in Thailand, just after midnight on Tuesday night. Photo: Phuket City Police

Krissada Pimchanda, 29, was arrested for possession of hookahs, called ’baraku’ in Thailand, just after midnight on Tuesday night. Photo: Phuket City Police

The arrest came just after midnight Tuesday night, at 00.10am (Sept 9).

Officers led by Lt Somphot Chanthaphaso of the Phuket City Police made the arrest after the man, Krissada Pimchanda, 29, originally from Khon Kaen, was found with six hookahs, Phuket City Police reported.

It was not reported where Krissada was arrested or how police came to know that he was in possession of the illegal devices.

Krissada was taken to Phuket City Police Station and changed for violating ‘Consumer Protection Board Order No. 9 / 2015’, which explains that the sale or provision of services for hookahs, electronic hookahs, and electronic cigarettes, smoking materials for use in hookahs, and liquids for filling hookahs, electronic hookahs, and electronic cigarettes is prohibited, said the report.

See the full order here.

Previous reports of people arrested for possession of hookahs have noted that the penalty ranges up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B600,000, or both – but illegally importing the devices may result in a penalty of up to 10 years in jail or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

However, the Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police notes that baraku sellers or service providers may be imprisoned up to five years or fined up to B500,000, or both, while those caught illegally importing baraku face up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B1 million, or both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels sound alarm? ’VIP’ tourist arrivals? Constitution changes to cost billions? || September 9
Phuket Town major water supply outage expanded
No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police
Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok
Electricity outage to hit Kathu
Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket
Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor
B10bn for charter rewrite
Boss probe ’will be made public’
Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anywhere but Phuket: Tourism struggle continues! Hungry Ghost Fest! || September 8
Cabinet approves B23bn graduate job creation scheme

 

Phuket community
Protesters unveil plans for big march on PM’s office

What makes a certified student body? ...(Read More)

B10bn for charter rewrite

The General prime mister should have previously guided to have a democratic charter in place from th...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Patong's Graceland Resort & Spa chosen as ASLQ accommodation? Does that mean a soft starting...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Red just now in BP that the ASLQ quarantine of the 4 VIPS on Phuket cost them 250,000 thb each. The...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

555, Common sense would have been to test the towers BEFORE the drill. Oh hang on- I've spotted ...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

Fascinated, I did my 90 day report yesterday and immigration was packed. Busier than I have ever see...(Read More)

Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today

Not 9 am, as organised, but 10 am. Hehehe. 'Time' remains a very difficult thing in Thailand...(Read More)

Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach

Yes, when trees were still there , than the roots would probably did 'hold' that road sectio...(Read More)

Still only two Phuket ASQ hotels, two more waiting to be approved by Bangkok

Time that we read what the quarantine of 14 days the tourist cost in approved ASQ hotels on Phuket. ...(Read More)

Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket

Where is the logic in this explanation. Right on their way to Cambodia where they have to do quarant...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360

 