British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Khao San New Year countdown cancelled in Bangkok

Khao San New Year countdown cancelled in Bangkok

BANGKOK: The New Year’s Eve countdown on Khao San Rd will be cancelled in light of the current “fragile” mood, but entertainment venues in the popular tourist hangout will be open as usual, a local business leader said.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 25 December 2022, 08:30AM

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration thetsakit officials patrol on Khao San Rd in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Dec 15. Pphoto: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post file

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration thetsakit officials patrol on Khao San Rd in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Dec 15. Pphoto: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post file

Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association, confirmed the decision on Saturday, which was Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

He said that many government agencies had issued announcements asking for cooperation to refrain from holding special events or celebration activities on New Year’s Eve. Because the mood of Thai people was “fragile” at the moment, the association decided to cancel its planned countdown party on Dec 31.

He said he had already notified business operators on Khao San Rd and nobody raised any objection. All shared the same view that it would be inappropriate to hold festive. activities during this time.

While shops and entertainment venues in the popular backpacker district will be open as usual, there will no festive decorations like before, he added.

Mr Sa-nga did not specifically mention the condition of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who has been in King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital since losing consciousness on the evening of Dec 15.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Friday (Dec 23) that it backs New Year countdowns and celebrations going ahead as planned as long as the government does not order any cancellations.

Mr Sa-nga said a large balloon would be placed in the middle of Khao San Rd for tourists to take photos, and video of countdowns in other countries would be projected for visitors to watch.

He believed the cancellation of an actual countdown would not cause a drop in the number of tourists as businesses would still be open to serve them. Bookings for accommodation in the area have been rising, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day
Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name
Tuhao’s wife faces money-laundering charges
HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket
Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table
HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found
Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival
New Year celebrations in Phuket, nationwide not cancelled yet, officials say
Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery
No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tributes pour in for 3-year-old organ donor, Attacker outside school surrenders || December 23
New Year alcohol measures stay
Enforcement of anti-smoking laws to be ramped up in Phuket
Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’
Phuket girl, 3 years old, honoured as organ donor

 

Phuket community
On Campus: A celebration of learning

Wow! I haven't seen so many multiple syllable words in a long time. Unfortunately, they add up t...(Read More)

No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

Phuket gets almost all its money from the tourism industry. Phuket plans a big fireworks show away ...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Thailand's medical business makes big money from traffic accidents which explains why there is n...(Read More)

Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery

I know of eight people who have arrived in Phuket in the past two days who are friends and family of...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Better revamp the religious belief that all is fated and you were meant to kill or maim that scoo...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

BS as usual, there were at least 3 in Kamala yesterday. Lies, lies and more lies....(Read More)

New Year alcohol measures stay

The slogan "drink don't drive" can easily be seen as promoting the drinking of more al...(Read More)

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

Ridiculous!! What about the rest of the island? And the rest of the country for that matter. Or is S...(Read More)

Foreigners answer call for blood donations

Typical! Why are the 'donors' not made to wear face masks like the Thai staff attending them...(Read More)

Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’

The English level of Phuket locals has not noticeably improved in recent years. Go to Bangkok and ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 