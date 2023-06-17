Khao Lak Surf Festival off to a flyer

SURFING: High energy, impressive manoeuvres and the spirit of competition filled the air on the first day of the Khao Lak Surf Festival 2023, which got underway yesterday (June 16).

Surfing

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 June 2023, 10:43AM

Sunny weather and consistent 2-3 foot waves provided the perfect conditions for competitors, with participants hailing from Malaysia, Indonesia, Italy, the Philippines, South Korea, France, Australia, and Israel.

Indonesia’s Febriansy Baiwak put on an outstanding performance, achieving the best score in the Men’s Shortboard division. Baiwak secured a remarkable score of 8.88 in the 4th heat, impressing judges with a well-executed combination move, culminating in an air reverse. His overall score of 15.67 set the standard for the rest of the competition.

The Men’s Longboard division was dominated by Nathan Saduon, who scored an impressive 8.43 in the 6th heat, earning him an overall score of 16.31.

Thai athletes also made their mark, with Phongsakorn Pengnuanong achieving a score of 6.50 in the Men’s Shortboard division, for a total of 10.88. In the Men’s Longboard 10th heat, Veerawat Khuru’s performance stood out, earning a score of 8.13 for an overall total of 15.26.

For those unable to attend in person, live-streaming of the event is available on the Thailand Surfing Federation’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/surfingthailand.

Full results from the first round of the Men’s Shortboard and Men’s Longboard divisions can be found at https://liveheats.com/events/139274.

Competition resumed this morning with the second round of the Men’s Shortboard division.