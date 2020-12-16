BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Khan impresses in derby demolition

Khan impresses in derby demolition

CRICKET: Thalang Cows continued their dominant form over Patong Penguins with a landslide win last Saturday (Dec 12) at the ACG.

Cricket
By Neil Quail

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 09:52AM

Thalang Cows’ Ali Khan in blistering form scoring 137 not out at the ACG last Saturday (Dec 12). Photo: Anne Zii.

Thalang Cows’ Ali Khan in blistering form scoring 137 not out at the ACG last Saturday (Dec 12). Photo: Anne Zii.

Having enjoyed a welcome dry spell, the ACG’s outfield presented a good opportunity for runs to be scored, and this prospect was voraciously seized upon by Cows Ali Khan, hammering 137 not out, off just 48 deliveries to utterly demoralise the day’s opposition.

The game’s proceedings began with Cows captain Joe Ninan winning the toss and deciding to bat. Ninan and Jeremy Bootsy marched to the middle, with Bootsy making good use of the new ball in finding several early boundaries behind square on the off side, while Ninan (33 off 39) aimed for a less dramatic start.

Shivam Bhattacharya opened the Penguins wicket account in the 5th over, tempting Bootsy (23 off 17) to drive once again, but his flash found the waiting hands of Shilash Sharma rather than another boundary, and the score on 33 as Stuart Hamilton entered the fray.

Ninan and Hamilton’s tempered partnership gathered an additional 70 runs before a delivery from Sharma in the 15th over allowed Dan Nicholson to pick off Ninan at deep mid-wicket, sending the teams in for early drinks with the Cows posting 103 for 2 at the break.

The first ball after drinks heralded the arrival of an Ali Khan in destructive form, hoisting the first of his fifteen sixes off the bowling of Sharma, and immediately following that with his second six off the distraught bowler.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s efforts fell just shy of a half-century (45 off 35) two overs after the restart, edging a ball from Seemant Raju to wicket-keeper Anthony Van Blerk, with the Cows now at 131 for 3.

Joining Khan in the middle, Imtiyaz Mushtaq’s innings began cautiously, as his partner’s boundary count gained momentum, leaving few Penguin bowlers unscathed.

With both batsmen seeing the ball well, the score erupted by 155 runs in just 11 overs before Mushtaq found Paddy Ledeboer at the deep long-on boundary off the versatile Van Blerk, replaced behind the stumps by Tyler Whateley. Van Blerk’s impact was felt with his very next ball, successfully appealing for LBW against the newly arrived Sameer Khan.

Now targeting 300 with two overs remaining, Khan and Sami Pir looked to take every opportunity, and Khan found several in adding a brace of both sixes and fours to lead a solid team performance and devastating solo effort, while the Penguins prepared to chase a massive 324 runs for a hopeful victory.

Penguins entrusted captain Michael Flowers and Raju to open and keep in touch with the required run rate, but it took only until the second over before Sameer Khan claimed Raju’s wicket, caught by Prateek Khatri.

Just four balls later, the usually resolute Flowers was undone by a delightful yorker from Pir, leaving the Penguins at 13 for 2.

Penguins hopes now rested with the flamboyant hitting of Ledeboer and the determination of Jason Robertson. But while Ledeboer found his form hitting 33 of 13 before Mushtaq plucked his wicket off Pir’s bowling, Robertson’s innings (6 off 18) ended relatively abruptly, falling to a Sameer Khan LBW appeal in the seventh over.

It was now the turn of Van Blerk and Nicholson to both stem the flow of wickets and open the flood-gates for runs if a win was to be considered.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

But a fine delivery from Mushtaq just four balls later sealed Van Blerk’s fate in edging behind for Bootsy to hold, the score at 60 for 5 in the eighth over.

Penguins pushed to match the run rate, but with three more wickets falling before the 14th over in Nicholson being athletically caught by Pir, Sharma (run out by Curt Livermore) and Saju Abraham (caught and bowled by Michael Thomas) and the score at 102 for 8, the 15-over drinks break served only to delay the inevitable.

There was a slight twitch in tail as Whateley (26 off 48) and Bhattacharya (12 off 39) boosted the Penguins total to 135 before the game was put to rest in the 18th over.

The Cows clearly took the lion’s share of standout performances, with Khan’s 137 not out and Mushtaq’s 51, while the Penguins can gain some solace from Robertson’s entertaining bowling and allowing only 28 to come from his six overs, and Van Blerk’s brace in just his single over.

If anyone is interested in playing or joining Friday coaching sessions for youngsters and adults, please contact via the ACG Facebook page.

What’s on at the ACG:

Saturday, Dec 19

Southerners C.C. (Bangkok) v Penguins

From 10:30 am

Sunday, Dec 20

Southerners C.C. (Bangkok) v Cows

From 10:30 am

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘No circumstances’ under which Olympics will be cancelled, says Tokyo governor
All Blacks face France in ‘special’ 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stages
Kim A-Lim storms to US Women’s Open crown
Liverpool and Spurs held, Foxes sniff top-spot as Arsenal implode
Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi
Fiziev the latest Tiger Muay Thai Gym star to shine in UFC
Phuket hosts the inaugural Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup
Manchester derby fires blanks, fans help Everton upend Chelsea
Joshua knocks out Pulev to set up potential Fury fight
Verstappen breaks Bottas for Abu Dhabi pole
Solskjaer in the spotlight for Manchester derby
A family affair at the Laguna Phuket Marathon
Phuket’s young chess masters do battle
Six Thai stars gunning for US Women’s Open success
Momota, Tai to light up Bangkok events

 

Phuket community
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Well well to day it’s only 75 flight too phuket some AirAsia,Vietjet, BangkokAir,Smile +++...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Pure fantasy and more lies. More flights with no passengers . The airlines are not stupid . If the g...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

“A face recognition system,... an automatic temperature measurement system, connected to wristband...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Thai people don't like to complain to peoples faces and do like to use social media. The effect ...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The problem is lack of choice. In Bangkok the same service could cost maybe 50B if you just flag dow...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

...be better to stick with the " Dubai News" or the " Nursultan Times"?...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

"..same as people like you" Good ! My friends are definitely not to find among haters and...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Hard to believe that Phuket Sirinath 'national' park is going to get a Unesco status. Unesco...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Also a ride with a TukTuk inside Patong for 200THB is a rip off. Asuming you come from a developed c...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

The Thai paper tiger bureaucracy in full manifesting. Road safety outline campaign, from 1 Dec until...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
K9 Point
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 