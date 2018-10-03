THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
KHABIB vs MCGREGOR @ Irish Times Phuket

Start From: Sunday 7 October 2018, 08:00AMto Sunday 7 October 2018, 10:00AM

Get Ready For The Biggest Fight In UFC History KHABIB vs MCGREGOR, for bookings call 0899725122.

Person : Irish Times Phuket
Address : Jungceylon Phuket
Phone : 0899725122
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/1096856953814018/

