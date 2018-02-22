The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

KFC counts its chickens as UK stores slowly reopen

UNITED KINGDOM: Less than a third of KFC’s outlets in Britain remained shut yesterday afternoon (Feb 21), following a supply crisis that closed hundreds of its restaurants and left customers struggling to find their deep-fried chicken fix.

economics,

AFP

Thursday 22 February 2018, 05:05PM

In this file photo taken on Monday (Feb 19), pedestrians pass outside a closed KFC fast food store in south London. Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP
In this file photo taken on Monday (Feb 19), pedestrians pass outside a closed KFC fast food store in south London. Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP

Around 628 of the American fast-food chain’s 900 British outlets were open by mid-afternoon, according to an online list updated by KFC.

“I want my burrito wrap!” 31-year-old Karen Brian said outside an outlet at Victoria Station in central London, which the company said was among those to reopen later yesterday.

“KFC is a well-known brand and they can’t sell chicken?” she said, adding that she would be heading to rival McDonald’s even though “it is not that good”.

Kustiyah Bego, 42, also expressed disbelief: “It doesn’t make sense for me. I eat chicken every day.

“I don’t understand. Is there really a lack of chicken?” she said.

The poultry shortages, blamed by KFC on a switch to a new delivery supplier, started last weekend, with problems expected to persist all week in some parts of Britain.

“We anticipate the number of closures will reduce over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog,” a KFC spokesman said.

Some outlets will remain closed while others may operate with a reduced menu or shortened hours, he added.

The spokesman said the costs of the crisis on the firm were “significant”.

The issues have lead to widespread online mockery for the chain.

“So @KFC have run out of chicken. This is how the apocalypse starts,” wrote Twitter user @jonevans78, while @Brad_Langford said: “How will the nation cope?”

Others, like meat substitute maker Quorn, spotted an opportunity, with the company tweeting its offer of “Quorn Crispy Nuggets for a meat-free alternative”.

There were reports of desperate KFC employees taking the initiative and buying chicken themselves, while the Daily Mail newspaper reported that crates of undelivered chicken at a depot for German delivery supplier DHL would have to be destroyed.

“Some chickens have now crossed the road,” the company said on Twitter, providing customers with a link to the list of open restaurants.

“We’re looking at all options to minimise wastage,” the spokesman added.

“To be clear, nothing will leave for delivery or be served at our restaurants that doesn’t meet our incredibly high standards.”

Bollywood

The crisis erupted last weekend when KFC switched its delivery contract to DHL from South African-owned supplier Bidvest.

“We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex,” KFC said.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix,” the company added.

The GMB trade union said earlier that the closures were the result of KFC’s “bird-brained” decision to switch supplier, saying it had caused 255 redundancies and the closure of a Bidvest depot.

“We tried to warn KFC this decision would have consequences – well now the chickens are coming home to roost,” GMB’s national officer Mick Rix wrote.

“Bidvest are specialists – a food distribution firm with years of experience; DHL are scratching around for any work they can get to undercut them,” he said.

With some customers apparently suffering withdrawal symptoms, one London police department tweeted: “Please do not contact us about the #KFCcrisis – it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire.”

DHL’s managing director of retail, John Boulter, said the delivery firm was working to “return to normal service levels as soon as possible.

“The reasons for this unforeseen interruption of this complex service are being worked on,” he added, although he did not give the exact reason for the problem.

“We are committed to step-by-step improvements to allow KFC to reopen its stores over the coming days.”

KFC confirmed DHL is still waiting for an application for a cold storage license to be completed, but added local environmental health officers visited the firm’s facility Tuesday (Feb 20) and “were satisfied with all arrangements”.

But 41-year-old Jamie Pitcher said her two local KFC restaurants in Essex were still shut, calling the situation “terrible”.

“They should rectify this,” she said.

Pitcher said she normally goes to KFC twice a month and particularly liked the bucket portions.

“I can understand why people are angry or sad but it is not worth being upset.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Premchai again ‘too busy’ to see police

Why not just issue an arrest warrant like they do for others like our previous PM for skipping court attendance. On the other hand Boss got away with ...(Read More)

Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake

All pigs revved up on the tarmac ready to fly. The trouble with domestic wastewater is its heavy metal content. Wastewater treatment plants do not ge...(Read More)

Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake

Nothing to worry about, waste water treatment plants “never” discharge dirty water :-) ...(Read More)

Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake

Do the 3 large hotels and The Sands apts located along Naiharn Lake and beach Naiharn and big restaurants having their own waste water treatment syste...(Read More)

Premchai again ‘too busy’ to see police

This class society is lost with this "Hi-So untouchable criminals" Not the country, but they themselves rule matters their way. Super uppe...(Read More)

As watch saga drags on, all eyes on NACC

All eyes on NACC...who doesn't give a lick about guilt or innocence...but it's all about face. This line "He has since claimed they belon...(Read More)

Pickleball comes to Phuket

If you are traveling to Phuket with or without your pickleball paddles and balls, you can still play with our equipment at the Phuket Sports and Tenni...(Read More)

Phuket man, 19, injured in high speed collision with power pole

Those pesky power poles keep jumping out in front of people something should be done about them immediately ...(Read More)

First day of traffic lights sees slew of accidents

I read the report and just shake my head what was the driver of the 4x4 thinking ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.