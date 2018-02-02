Friday 2 February 2018, 04:15PM

As Asia’s biggest boat show, CIBS is also the most iconic and longest established boat and yacht exhibition in China and is already gearing up for its 23rd iteration with more exhibitors, conferences, newer initiatives.

An expected turnout of over 40,000 visitors keen to explore all aspects of the boating industry from yachting culture, maritime lifestyles, water sports, water tourism, accessories, equipment and entertainment.

This year, CIBS will present three key sectors, covering 550-plus exhibitors on finished boats, equipment and services, and leisure and travel. Among these sectors, thematic areas like water sports, lure fishing and Well-Fitness will bring you the best immersive experiences.

As CIBS2018 is the flagship exhibition of the entire leisure boating industry chain in Asia, established equipment players like Hidea China, Tritex Fujian Fuding Jiapan General Parts, and Steyr Motors have already booked their slots.

Industry players such as Jet Set Investment, Brunswick Trading, Jiangsu Meihong, Hainan Xinghan Yacht Developed and Qingdao Matrix Parker Yacht have also registered with larger booths ahead of schedule.

Famous exhibitors from China such as Shanghai Double Happiness, Speedo, Yamaha Motor, Brunswick, Oriental Recreational, Suzhou Palm Bay, and international exhibitors including Beneteau Group, Quick spa, Storm Force, Alamarin-Jet Oy, and Ultraflex are also excited for you to check out their latest models.

Matchmaking Program

CIBS2018 is proud to continue its Matchmaking Program, organised by The 23rd China (Shanghai) International Boat Show and China Boat Industry & Trade Association – a featured global networking platform for suppliers and buyers in the boat industry.

The matchmaking program is dedicated to connecting pre-screened suppliers with premier buyers who are sourcing for any items from components to end products in the boating industry.

By establishing business connections between suppliers and buyers, the organisers can best serves the needs all parties with customized meetings, networking platforms and business opportunities, thus helping to save precious time and to increase ROI for all relevant parties.

