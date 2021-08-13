The Phuket News
Key leadership team join Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort ahead of re-opening

PHUKET: Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has announced that four key leadership team members have recently joined General Manager Pravin Kumar to reopen Hyatt’s first branded resort on Phuket after an extensive renovation.

tourism
By Press Release

Saturday 14 August 2021, 10:30AM

The key team leaders have joined the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort ahead of its scheduled reopening in the fourth quarter this year. Photos: Supplied

The key team leaders have joined the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort ahead of its scheduled reopening in the fourth quarter this year. Photos: Supplied

Ranjeet Viswanathan, an Indian national with more than two decades of sales and marketing experience, has joined as Director of Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Mr Viswanathan was Commercial Director at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Phuket for two years and has held many sales and marketing roles in Phuket, Thailand and overseas, including Director of Sales and Marketing at Anantara Mai Khao Resort Phuket, Director of Business Development at Conrad Maldives, and Senior Cluster Revenue Manager at Hilton RMCC, Shanghai.

Gennaro Avagnale, an Italian national with more than two decades of culinary experience has been appointed Executive Chef. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Mr Avagnale was Executive Chef at ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka for more than three years where he managed six restaurants including one Michelin-star restaurant. Previous tenures as executive chef include InterContinental ANA Ishigaki Resort in Okinawa, Japan, Keraton at the Plaza, The Luxury Collection, Starwood in Jakarta, Indonesia, and before that Executive Sous Chef roles at Conrad Sanya Haitang Bay Double Tree Resort by Hilton in Hainan, China, and Savoy Resort & Spa in Mahe, Seychelles.

Ganesh Mathur, an Indian national, has been appointed Director of Finance and comes with more than three decades of hospitality experience. In his previous assignment, Mr Mathur served as area Director of Finance for Anantara Phuket for seven years and prior to that spent two years in the position of Cluster Financial Controller for Anantara Maldives. Previous positions in finance have included tenures at several international branded hotels, including Shangri-la, Accor, Claridges and Oberoi Hotels.

SAii Laguna Phuket

Weena Kuankid, a Thai national with more than two decades of human resources experience has been appointed Human Resources Manager following a successful tenure as Human Resources Manager at Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay, Phuket for two years. Previously, Ms Kuankid has held human resources roles with international brand hotels in Phuket, including Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach, Laguna Resort & Hotel Public Company and The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa.

Scheduled to reopen post an extensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2021, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort features 201 spacious and contemporary rooms and suites with private balconies to enjoy spectacular sea and sunset views. Brand new and fully refurbished facilities include: two restaurants serving International and Asian cuisine; a poolside bar with private cabanas; a clifftop Tapas bar with entertainment lounge and infinity pool; Spa; kids club; dive center with snorkeling and diving at the house reef; hilltop Regency Club lounge; fitness center with wellness activities; indoor function rooms and outdoor event space with sea views; all centred around the largest seafront infinity pool in Phuket. The resort is located at Kamala Beach along the exclusive Phuket’s Millionaires’ Mile and is just a short drive from Patong Beach and 40-minutes from the airport.

For further information and bookings, please visit www.experiencehyattphuket.com or email reservations.phuhr@hyatt.com

