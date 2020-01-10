Keeping your spark alive

Electrical Marine provides professional services in yacht maintenance, repairs, new installations and rewires. Client re quests range from very simple productsupply to the complete purchase and installation of all electronics. This includes navigational equipment, chart plotter systems, as well as yacht and marine generators.

By Sponsored

Friday 10 January 2020, 11:00AM

Electrical Marine offers a full range of products from leading sailing electronics manufacturer B&G Sailing, including, including chartplotters, instruments and autopilots.

Electrical Marine is based in Pa Khlok, Phuket, at our own building of 330 square metres. With the business established on the island in 1989 and servicing the whole of Thailand/Asia, you can be assured of our knowledge in the electrical marine industry and ability to deliver professional service.

Electrical Marine is owned by Damian Barrett, an English qualified and experienced electrical engineer, who has combined his love of the sea with his profession. Electrical Marine comprises three other qualified yacht technicians and six support staff.

We are trained for warranty and provide yacht maintenance on all major marine brands. We invest in continual training to ensure current industry knowledge.

TRADE-IN PROMOTION

For a limited time, trade-in and upgrade with a brand-new B&G system. B&G Sailing are the leading manufacturer of sailing electronics, including chartplotters, instruments and autopilots around the world. Upgrade your current B&G Sailing instruments or come over to the proven race-winning systems by trading in your working sailing instruments be it B&G Sailing or not.

Option 1 - If you have an existing working B&G system, we can replace all the processors and displays and reuse your old transducers. B&G is the only company that is able to do this with their systems most you have to replace all transducers when replacing the displays in MFDs.

Option 2 - If you are an existing B&G customer and would like to replace your MFDs and displays but would like to add a radar into the system, then this option is for you.

Option 3 - Trade in a working system and get a complete replacement of the whole system, MFDs Instruments radars and transducers.

Option 1 – 15% discount on a working H2,H2000, or H3000 system

Option 2 – 20% discount on a working H2, H2000, or H3000 system

Option 3 – 25% discount on a working Ray Marine, Furuno, Garmin or other systems

Talk to one of our trained professionals now for full details:

ELECTRICAL MARINE CO, LTD

223 Moo 8, Tumbon Paklok, Thalang District,

Phuket 83110, Thailand

Tel: + 66 76 510 782, +66 88 765 1832

Fax: + 66 76 510 782

Website: http://electrical-marine.com/

Email: sales@electrical-marine.com

This article was featured in 'Set Sail', the companion guide published for the Thailand Yacht Show 2020, being held at Royal Phuket Marina. The show is open from 11am to 7pm daily until Sunday (Jan 12), when the show will close at 6pm.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud media partners of the Thailand Yacht Show 2020.