THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Keep up with the online payment revolution, urges expert

PHUKET: A leading figure in global online payments systems has urged Phuket businesses to keep pace with the rapid changes unfolding in the online payments sector to ensure they don’t miss opportunities or access to key markets simply because of the ability or convenience to pay.

tourismtechnologyeconomics
By Chris Husted

Saturday 1 June 2019, 11:30AM

Dwight Willis speaks at the AustCham event last Friday (May 24). Photo: Courtesy of AustCham

Dwight Willis speaks at the AustCham event last Friday (May 24). Photo: Courtesy of AustCham

The message came from Dwight Willis, the head of the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham) Digital IT & Innovation Committee, during a business briefing held before the AustCham Phuket Sundowners at Le Méridien Phuket last Friday (May 24).

Mr Willis is CEO of DollarSmart Global, a global online money transfer company with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

“The most important things to know is that international payments in the tourism industry are rapidly changing,” Mr Willis told The Phuket News.

“Make sure you know your customer base, where they come and what is their preferred payment channel,” he added.

“The next step is to approach your local Thai financial institution and find one that covers these key channels,” Mr Willis urged.

Mr Willis was in Phuket to relay the findings from a panel discussion held in Bangkok Wednesday last week (May 22) on “Leveraging new and emerging Payment methods in your business”.

The focus of the session in Bangkok was specifically on revenue opportunities as well as transactional cost savings to improve profit, for small and large hotel operators alike, using established global payment/banking institutions including Paypal, TicketMelon, Dollarsmart, Visa and Agoda.

In Phuket, Mr Willis updated AustCham members on developments in innovative payments methods for the hotel and tourism industry on the island.

“The interactive session with the AustCham members provided a great opportunity for the members to discuss their payments issues and what solutions are available to meet their needs,” noted AustCham Executive Director Brendan Cunningham.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Of his key point “Know your customers and where they come from,” Mr Willis explained, “There are multiple different payment channels developing in different countries and different tourists will bring with them needs to make payments through these different channels.”

Citing as examples, Mr Willis elaborated, “[There is] PayTM for Indian customers, Wechat and AliPay for Chinese inbound tourism market and Paypal/Visa for Europeans, Australians, US and some parts of Asia.

“The customer data is all important. Your payment partners should be able to provide you with spending data to augment your data and understand how to get more of the customer spend in Phuket,” he added.

Mr Willis also highlighted how different banks offer different online systems, and the need to identify which ones offer the types of services best suited for each business.

“Thai banks have lots of different payment solutions that can help you connect to automated payment systems. You need to find the right expert in the bank to discuss your requirements and find the right solutions,” Mr Willis said.

“Also important is to negotiate hard on costs and compare bank offerings for most cost-effective option,” he added.

Collections of payments and making payment to suppliers was an important topic to the members.

To this Mr Willis mentioned a few new solutions, such as QR payments and online credit card gateways, that can help members receive monies online from their customers.

The next AustCham event in Phuket will be held at the Banyan Tree Phuket on Friday, July 12. Visit ThePhuketNews.com or AustChamThailand.com for details.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Tourist safety tops Digital Economy Minister’s agenda in Phuket
Tourism directory offers real-time data
Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons
Phuket RendezVous: Expert seminars tackle the big issues
E-payment players ready to rumble
In the lap of progress: CEO Olivier Chavy defines Mövenpick’s future
TAT app taps WeChat market behind China firewall
Visa signs MoU as payments partner for Phuket Smart City
Phuket International Boat Show still breaking records
Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches
Google spotlights Andaman tourism
Phuket Opinion: Lights out again in Phuket
Digital Marketing: Your reputation online

 

Phuket community
King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

Duty free??? Mention me 1 item in BKK airports 'duty free' stores what is not cheaper in ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass: Southbound lane now open; northbound to open full traffic on Monday

On photo nr 2 a buss in Chalong Underpass. It will cost outside mirrors sometimes when 2 busses or a...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

"Seeing Chalong Police blablabla" Very clever to blame Chalong Police for all those accide...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

All this talk about introducing compulsory insurance for retirement visas. How about compulsory insu...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Lane changes needed at Chalong Underpass?

Amused - wonder how long these traffic dividers last , it seems they didn’t learn from the Central...(Read More)

Drug price disclosure takes effect

makes a mockery of the mandatory health insurance for long term expats, if you can get 72 hours free...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

were they licensed to drive a motorbike and if not who hired it to them ,because maybe the hire com...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

sorry but chalong Police dont kill people!! They give a warning and people should have brain enough ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

You are right Nasa. However, don't forget that RTP traffic officers keep 45% of the fines. That ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass: Southbound lane now open; northbound to open full traffic on Monday

Which thai can resist to enter illegally the northbound underpass lane, leaving from the Muang Phuk...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 