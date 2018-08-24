THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Keep the Pineapple Eyes going

A Letter to the Editor this week from a reader who is part of the vital community network Pineapple Eyes, which serves as a watchdog on all forms of pollution on the island, with a clear request for our incoming Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat.

Environment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 August 2018, 10:00AM

The environmental community network Pineapple Eyes has achieved so much in just the past year. Pineapple Eyes Photos: Pineapple Eyes

The environmental community network Pineapple Eyes has achieved so much in just the past year. Pineapple Eyes Photos: Pineapple Eyes

Dear Governor and all members of the Pineapple Eyes app,

I want to ask you dear Governor if your award-winning initiative for the Phuket environment, by involving the whole Phuket community – Thai, Farang and even tourists – of the need and importance of being a good citizen.

Cleaning Phuket with Our Hearts and Hands has made a huge difference.

Not just environmentally but, if not more importantly, giving people a platform for action and providing us with positive results. It would be a travesty if our new Governor did not understand the long-term value of this simple but effective community project.

When people are listened to they feel valued and empowered and want to continue being citizens.

If this project is abandoned, like many others when the transition of Governors occurs, trust and value is lost.

It’s essential for the whole of Phuket to follow on with your project going from strength to strength. It will ensure accountability from above and rewards those doing the right thing.

Your legacy will live on.

I would love to be part of the team who meets the new Governor with you, outlining the positive impacts of this project. I know everyone involved would join me. Those with far more knowledge and skills than I, Sir.

This one project should not be forgotten and it’s continuation should be non-negotiable please. 

If members agree, please show our Governor with your comment please.

Thank you.

– Debra Mierczak

 

 

