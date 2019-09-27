THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

Keep an eye on the wind, lest haze returns, cautions Phuket health chief

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office, Chief Thanit Sermkaew, has cautioned that although the haze from Indonesian plantation burn-offs that blanketed the island earlier this week has since cleared, the harmful air may return if the fickle wind swings again.

weatherhealthpollution
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 27 September 2019, 12:35PM

A woman wears a face mask to prevent breathing in the haze pollutants in Phuket earlier this week. Photo: Tanyakluk Sakoot

A woman wears a face mask to prevent breathing in the haze pollutants in Phuket earlier this week. Photo: Tanyakluk Sakoot

The air quality reading for Phuket as of 11am today (Sept 27) was a 'Moderate' 55. Image: Aqmthai
The forecast through next Thursday (Oct 3). Image: Aqmthai

“Please have face masks handy and keep watch for at least another week,” Chief Thanit told The Phuket News.

“If the air changes and becomes hazy again, please do not wait for a health warning to be issued. Start using a mask and see a doctor if you start experiencing breathing difficulties.

“This is especially important for children and the elderly, and people who already suffer an illness that affects their breathing, Try to make sure they stay indoors,” Chief Thanit urged.

The sky over Phuket has been clear since the wind moved to blow from the east on Wednesday, but Mr Thanit said he was unsure how long that might last.

“We need to keep an eye on it for at least another week. We don’t know which direction the wind will blow from next, so the haze from Indonesian forest fires might come back,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the Air Quality Data web portal provided by the Division of Air Quality Data, Air Quality and Noise Management Bureau (aqmthai) of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), the PM2.5 count (2.5 microgrammes of particle matter per cubic metre) for haze that Phuket last Sunday peaked at code-red “Unhealthy” reading of 170.

The readings throughout the day averaged around the 150 mark, though some reports in the media gave “Unhealthy” readings as high 184.

As of 11am today (Sept 27), that reading was a “Moderate” 55.

The Aqmthai website forecasts the clear weather in Phuket to continue to improve over the weekend, reaching an expected reading of 41-57 on Monday (Sept 30), but with conditions deteriorating again by next Thursday (Oct 3) to reach a predicted reading of 67. (See here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s oldest private hospital rebrands as Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
Rescue workers save dog from drowning in Phuket well
Tourist Police officially open service centre at Karon Beach
Party-goers arrested in Lunlabelle case
Three districts in capital hit by toxic smog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Untangling this mess! Cannabis oil deliveries? Stricter big bike rules! || September 26
Phuket airport to be ‘more strict’ on beach-going photo-takers over safety
Man, 18, charged after flipping car on main Phuket road
Culture Minister Itthiphol, not PM Prayut, to join Phuket Vegetarian Festival opening event
Royal Phuket Marina first in Thailand for International Clean Marina accreditation
Darasamut Underpass to close for drain cleaning
Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables
Transport Ministry preps ride-sharing bill
Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok
Investor focus moves to resort property: CBRE

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Rene, my comment is not about ALL people but kids of 12-13 or even younger. and responsibility of p...(Read More)

Foreigners to get visa text alerts

Never happened and never will! ...(Read More)

Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event

Hopefully they can pull this off without having an international tragedy from a cement truck or wate...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables

On the big scheme of things, removing unused cables will be hardly noticeable. What I don't und...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

I was rear-ended some years ago by 3 lads on a scooter. Their entire neighborhood showed up to intim...(Read More)

Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty

Funny, officers are not checked on health, mental instability and personal problems? Officers should...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

Why is the Governor asking people to use water 'economically', while at same time he agrees ...(Read More)

Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok

Masks and air filters are going to become good business in Bangkok. Perhaps BKK airports Immigration...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Industrial-scale medical marijuana? Underpass bike crash? Politico death sentence! || September 24

300 million baht ! I'm sure the severe emotional trauma would disappear quickly and it would gua...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Pascale. You are right ! You cant stop that guy to write ..... every day. He judge ALL people. For ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL