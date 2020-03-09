KBank closes all currency exchange booths over coronavirus fears

PHUKET: Kasikornbank (KBank) has closed all its currency exchange booths and its branches will no longer accept foreign currencies for exchange over fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading.

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 March 2020, 02:12PM

KBank shut down all their currency exchange services, including booths, at 5pm yesterday (Mar 8). Image: KBank

All staff at currency exchange booths have been ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, following the recommendation of the Thai Ministry of Public Health’s Department Disease Control (DDC), the bank said in a notice issued at 5pm yesterday (Mar 8). (See notice here.) “At this stage, we have not found any of our staff infected with COVID-19,” the statement assured. KBank said it was their “civic duty” to take precautions amid the current situation. The suspension of the currency exchange services was effective immediately, at 5pm yesterday, the notice said. “The [currency exchange] service will resume when the COVID-19 situation significantly improves, according to Ministry of Public Health announcements,” the statement read. KBank said customers can still exchange foreign currency through e-banking services online “as normal”.