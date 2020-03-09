All staff at currency exchange booths have been ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, following the recommendation of the Thai Ministry of Public Health’s Department Disease Control (DDC), the bank said in a notice issued at 5pm yesterday (Mar 8). (See notice here.)
“At this stage, we have not found any of our staff infected with COVID-19,” the statement assured.
KBank said it was their “civic duty” to take precautions amid the current situation.
The suspension of the currency exchange services was effective immediately, at 5pm yesterday, the notice said.
“The [currency exchange] service will resume when the COVID-19 situation significantly improves, according to Ministry of Public Health announcements,” the statement read.
KBank said customers can still exchange foreign currency through e-banking services online “as normal”.
Be the first to comment.