Kazakhstani woman in Phuket seeks help finding Russian man Dmitry Beloborodov

PHUKET: A woman from Kazakhstan appealed directly for help from The Phuket News on Friday (Nov 24) in getting a Russian man to ‘pay up’ her B300,000 hospital fees for a motorbike accident which occurred on Oct 25 and in which he was the driver and she was riding pillion.

accidents, health, immigration, police, transport, Russian,

Shela Riva

Monday 27 November 2017, 01:18PM

The woman, 24-year-old Anor Tolegenova received brain surgery at Phuket Vachira Hospital for serious injuries sustained in a motorbike accident with 24-year-old Dmitry Beloborodov in Patong on Oct 25.

She had accepted a ride home from Mr Beloborodov, who was then a stranger, said Ms Tolegenova.

“I have already got an operation in the head and now waiting to go home. We are waiting for Mr Dmitry Andreevich to come here,” Ms Tolegenova wrote to The Phuket News.

“He promised to come here and he has to pay for my every day in hospital. We have been waiting too long for him,” Ms Tolegenova wrote.

“I owe the hospital B308,370.50. His passport is being kept with Patong Police, so he has to come and we must meet with the police before making a deal. Then I can go home to my country, to Kazakhstan,” she said.

Head of Vachira Phuket Hospital’s international department Ms Methavee Maneesri told The Phuket News today (Nov 27) that Ms Telegenova was discharged from the hospital on Friday (Nov 24), however, she left the fee unpaid.

“Ms Tolegenova has left the hospital, but she is still on the island. She came in yesterday (Nov 26) to discuss about finding Mr Beloborodov to pay the money,” said Ms Methavee.

“She does not want to leave the country without having made a deal with him,” she added.

Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of the Patong Police, who is in possession of Mr Beloborodov’s passport, was unavailable for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him.

“Lt Col Jongserm is holding Mr Beloborodov’s passport so that he will come and discuss the splitting of costs with Ms Tolegenova. However, Mr Beloborodov told me via telephone that he is afraid of the police arresting him for overstaying his visa,” said Ms Methavee.

“He no longer responds calls on his Russian telephone number that he provided the night he brought Ms Tolegenova to hospital,” said Ms Methavee.

“We tried to search for his details at the immigration office, however, there were no records of his residence.”

The Phuket News also tried to contact Mr Beloborodov’s Russian telephone number today without success.

The Phuket News has been passed a copy of Mr Beloborodov’s passport and can confirm his middle name is Andreevich, hence Ms Tolegenova referring to him by that name.

 

 
CaptainJack69 | 30 November 2017 - 18:49:24

Here we go again. No travel insurance policy will pay for motorbike injuries, even if she had any (?).

Thai law states that the driver of the vehicle is responsible for any passengers, including making sure they wear a helmet, BUT not wearing a helmet is ALSO an offense by the passenger.

The Thai police shouldn't, but always do hold the passports of foreigners being investigated.

Christy Sweet | 28 November 2017 - 16:20:34

The driver of any vehicle is always responsible, and can be held liable.

Kurt | 28 November 2017 - 14:53:10

As Thailand is a dangerous country for tourists:  falling from balconies, getting electrocuted in swimming pools, busses on fire, brakes of busses not working on thai hills, dangerous beaches without well trained beach guards, speeding taxis and passenger van ( see the almost daily photos), motorbike accidents, etc, etc.
It is time that visiting holiday tourists are obligated to have a health & accident insurance in Thailand.
Facilitate arriving tourists upon arrival at thai airports with a insurance desk to buy a insurance for the duration of holiday  before they go through immigration. ( if they arrive without insurance)

Mika | 27 November 2017 - 18:10:04

Not sure why my first comment wasn't posted,so here i go again.Another story of an unpaid hospital bill,many questions arise when reading it.Maybe a fundraiser will appear somewhere soon.

Kurt | 27 November 2017 - 18:04:01

What is the law saying?
Is Mr Berobolodov obligated after a 'bar night' of both to pay the lady's hospital bills?
The lady accepted a pillion ride without helmet? Own responsibility.

And strange the Phuket Immigration has no record of his address!

Mr Berobolodov did not commit a crime and according international passport laws, the local RTP is not allowed to hold his passport.

Nasa12 | 27 November 2017 - 16:13:28

And the Police in Patong CAN not hold the passport for this man (OR ANYBODY SOME ARE NOT FROM THAILAND) they can hold for 24 hours (international rules) and the passport is not his personal it's the seat of the russian country so the police in patong are in a position to send this passport to the Russian Embassy or to the Russian consulate in (Chalong) Phuket within 24 hours.

Nasa12 | 27 November 2017 - 15:52:37

Where is your Travel Insurance Miss Anor Tolegenova ?? It`s not Mr Beloborodov have wrong you have. You don't have NO Insurance you don't ander stand that ? And you  put our ass on this motorbike for free trip home or what ? so good luck  Miss Anor Tolegenova. Take a look at Whathcira Hospitals in Phuket Town, About 25% of the patients in Hospitals are Russian or (Soviet) Without any kind of insurance disgusting.

