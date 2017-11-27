PHUKET: A woman from Kazakhstan appealed directly for help from The Phuket News on Friday (Nov 24) in getting a Russian man to ‘pay up’ her B300,000 hospital fees for a motorbike accident which occurred on Oct 25 and in which he was the driver and she was riding pillion.

Monday 27 November 2017, 01:18PM

The woman, 24-year-old Anor Tolegenova received brain surgery at Phuket Vachira Hospital for serious injuries sustained in a motorbike accident with 24-year-old Dmitry Beloborodov in Patong on Oct 25.

She had accepted a ride home from Mr Beloborodov, who was then a stranger, said Ms Tolegenova.

“I have already got an operation in the head and now waiting to go home. We are waiting for Mr Dmitry Andreevich to come here,” Ms Tolegenova wrote to The Phuket News.

“He promised to come here and he has to pay for my every day in hospital. We have been waiting too long for him,” Ms Tolegenova wrote.

“I owe the hospital B308,370.50. His passport is being kept with Patong Police, so he has to come and we must meet with the police before making a deal. Then I can go home to my country, to Kazakhstan,” she said.

Head of Vachira Phuket Hospital’s international department Ms Methavee Maneesri told The Phuket News today (Nov 27) that Ms Telegenova was discharged from the hospital on Friday (Nov 24), however, she left the fee unpaid.

“Ms Tolegenova has left the hospital, but she is still on the island. She came in yesterday (Nov 26) to discuss about finding Mr Beloborodov to pay the money,” said Ms Methavee.

“She does not want to leave the country without having made a deal with him,” she added.

Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of the Patong Police, who is in possession of Mr Beloborodov’s passport, was unavailable for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him.

“Lt Col Jongserm is holding Mr Beloborodov’s passport so that he will come and discuss the splitting of costs with Ms Tolegenova. However, Mr Beloborodov told me via telephone that he is afraid of the police arresting him for overstaying his visa,” said Ms Methavee.

“He no longer responds calls on his Russian telephone number that he provided the night he brought Ms Tolegenova to hospital,” said Ms Methavee.

“We tried to search for his details at the immigration office, however, there were no records of his residence.”

The Phuket News also tried to contact Mr Beloborodov’s Russian telephone number today without success.

The Phuket News has been passed a copy of Mr Beloborodov’s passport and can confirm his middle name is Andreevich, hence Ms Tolegenova referring to him by that name.