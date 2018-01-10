FOOTBALL: Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan will join Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL) later this month, the Belgian second division club said yesterday (Jan 9).

Goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan. Photo: via Bangkok Post

OHL CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Kawin’s current club SCG Muang Thong United had agreed to let the goalkeeper join the Belgian side owned by Thailand’s King Power Group.

“I’d like to thank Muang Thong United for allowing Kawin to join OHL,” said Aiyawatt, an executive of King Power, which also owns English Premier League side Leicester City.

“We have followed Kawin for a long time and we are confident that he is good enough to play for OHL. We contacted Muang Thong and we reached an agreement. We will bring Kawin to Belgium before the end of the transfer market [in Europe] this month.”

OHL are currently fifth in the eight-team play-off round of Belgium’s second division.

It is unclear whether Kawin will play for OHL on loan or on a permanent basis.

Details of the deal were to be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday, Aiyawatt said.

When King Power Group took over OHL, Aiyawatt said he wanted to take Thai players to train or play there.

Kawin, 28, has been the No.1 goalkeeper for his club and country for several years.

He was a product of Muang Thong and started his career at the Kirins in 2008.

He has won four Thai League 1 and four League Cup titles.

Kawin claimed the gold medal at the 2013 SEA Games with the Thai U23 side and won the AFF Suzuki Cup with the national senior team in 2014 and 2016.

Kawin will be the fourth Muang Thong player to join foreign clubs.

Midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has one year left on his loan spell at Japanese side Consadole Sapporo.

Striker Teerasil Dangda and defender Theerathon Bunmathan will join their Thailand teammate in the J-League at Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vissel Kobe respectively.

Both Teerasil and Theerathon will play in Japan on a one-year loan starting next season.

