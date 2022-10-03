Kathu Shrine, home of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, holds street procession

PHUKET: Kathu Shrine, the birthplace of Phuket Vegetarian Festival, held its street procession this morning (Oct 3), marking 197 years of the tradition.

Mah Song and devotees from the shrine assembled in front of Makro on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu before heading east towards and into the heart of Phuket Town.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the event, with the processions especially welcomed to the Phuket Old Town area as it made its way along Phang Nga Rd, Ratsada Rd, Thalang Rd, and Phuket Rd, before it continued to Saphan Hin.

Other shrines observing street processions today included:

Yok Kae Keng Shrine (Soi Paniang - Samkong/Ratsada) - 6am

Guan Yu Shrine (Baan Nabon) - 7am

Hai Yian Geng Shrine (Baan Mai Khao) - 7am

Jong Nghi Tong Shrine (near Tonsai Waterfall, Pa Khlok) - 8am

Lee Ong Tong Shrine (Tha Chatchai) - 3pm

The last of the daily street processions will be held tomorrow (Oct 4), as follows:

Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Kian) - 7:45am

Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lorong shrine, Phuket Town) - 8am

Bang Koo Shrine - 8am

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival will conclude with a mass ceremony at Saphan Hin at midnight tomorrow night.

From 10pm all the main shrines taking part in the festival will stage their final processions along the streets of Phuket Town as they head to Saphan Hin, with the main streets near Saphan Hin closed to traffic while the processions continue.

The final ceremony, marked by a blaze of firecrackers and concluding with a hail of fireworks at midnight, marks the call for the Jade Emperor to return to the heavens as the annual festival nears its conclusion.

All participating shrines will lower their Go Teng poles at sunset on Wednesday (Oct 5), marking the end this year’s festival.