Kathu schools set for English language drive

PHUKET: Officials in Kathu are introducing measures to enhance the teaching of English in local schools, as per recent objectives laid down by the Phuket Governor.

tourismpatong

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 May 2022, 04:48PM

Governor Narong Woonciew recently announced the importance of English being taught in schools across the island to enable children to better understand the language which can then be transferable to future employment opportunities, especially in the tourism sector.

Siwat Wangkun, the Kathu district chief, responded to the directives when he met with local government officials, directors of schools, educational institutes and child development centres in Kamala and Patong today (May 25).

Mr Siwat said that Kathua has 17 schools and educational institutes ranging from child development centre level to secondary level but that some personnel lack proficient skills in teaching English from kindergarten level upwards.

He has therefore turned to local government agencies, foundations, associations and entrepreneurs who are qualified and proficient in English language skills and who can lend support.

Mr Siwat added that he has received positive support and cooperation from both the Mayor of Patong Municipality and the President of Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization to pursue the project.

He also confirmed that an official meeting has been set for 1:30pm on June 2 at Ban Mai Reap School in Kathu where a memorandum of agreement between all network partners supporting the project will be signed, adding that the meeting was open to media and any interested parties from the general public to attend.