Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Kathu road safety campaign launched

PHUKET: A campaign promoting road safety was launched in Kathu yesterday (Sept 17) as officials strive to raise awareness and encourage good discipline to prevent unnecessary accidents, injury and loss of life.

Safetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 September 2022, 10:45AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The “Kathu District Model” is being led by Siwat Waringkul, Kathu District Chief, incollaboration with heads of government agencies, sub-district chiefs, village headmen, government officials, local council members and members of the local government.

Prominent posters reminding and encouraging road users to practice safe driving will be present along road sides in Kamala, Patong and Kathu sub-districts.

The campaign places particular emphasis on motorbike drivers, urging them to respect traffic rules and to ensure they wear a helmet each time they travel.

Officials said the campaign is important as it can help promote safer road conditions which in turn will protect each other and reduce the loss of life and property to ultimately improve the quality of life in the designated districts.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 18 September 2022 - 15:06:48 

Nothing will change until the police do their job properly, so nothing will change. A few pretty posters acting as a distraction will do nothing other than line the pockets of those paid to produce them. Follow the money. As a start they need to get all the under age kids tearing round the steets of the road. they think its a game racing around until it isn't but the parents don't care eit...

Old guy | 18 September 2022 - 13:05:11 

Without basic enforcement, this will have little affect on drivers.  It's all show and no go.  Why bother?

Kurt | 18 September 2022 - 11:34:03 

Why a very local model to encourage safe driving, with helmet? Should be about the whole of Phuket. With helmet only? What about 'with a drving license'? And what to say about 2, 3 kids together, of age 10+, driving a motorbike with permission of parents? Kids got the bike keys, yes? Heavy fines for parents, it saves croc tears when kids die at the road.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wat Ban Don celebrates tenth lunar month
Strong quake strikes Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert and typhoon warning
Phuket honours National Youth Day
Fanatics swarm to stores for iPhone 14
Phuket Opinion: The passport jam
11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges
Satree School students receive scholarships
Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash
Xi and Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Six charged over school shooting death
Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest
IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities

 

Phuket community
Kathu road safety campaign launched

Nothing will change until the police do their job properly, so nothing will change. A few pretty pos...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The passport jam

I've noticed that the shadow gov't in the UK is very quick to ctiticize but ehen it comes to...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Without basic enforcement, this will have little affect on drivers. It's all show and no go. W...(Read More)

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

What an awful ending and awful for that other driver. Be really really careful out there folks- most...(Read More)

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Well said ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

Why a very local model to encourage safe driving, with helmet? Should be about the whole of Phuket. ...(Read More)

11 immigration police, officials arrested on bribery charges

The 11 will be re-installed in fine positions elsewhere after transferring the 'proper' part...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The passport jam

What do they expect after a nearly three year hiatus due to decisions to shut down economies around ...(Read More)

Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen

Yesterday and today, Kings, Queens, Presidents from all over the world flying in at London. This aft...(Read More)

Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

When one comes from a country without electric power poles along the roads better drive here careful...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket

 