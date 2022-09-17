Kathu road safety campaign launched

PHUKET: A campaign promoting road safety was launched in Kathu yesterday (Sept 17) as officials strive to raise awareness and encourage good discipline to prevent unnecessary accidents, injury and loss of life.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 September 2022, 10:45AM

The “Kathu District Model” is being led by Siwat Waringkul, Kathu District Chief, incollaboration with heads of government agencies, sub-district chiefs, village headmen, government officials, local council members and members of the local government.

Prominent posters reminding and encouraging road users to practice safe driving will be present along road sides in Kamala, Patong and Kathu sub-districts.

The campaign places particular emphasis on motorbike drivers, urging them to respect traffic rules and to ensure they wear a helmet each time they travel.

Officials said the campaign is important as it can help promote safer road conditions which in turn will protect each other and reduce the loss of life and property to ultimately improve the quality of life in the designated districts.