Kathu readies for 25th Half Marathon

Kathu readies for 25th Half Marathon

MARATHON: This coming Sunday (Dec 11) sees the 25th Kathu Half Marathon taking place with the chance to win prizes totaling more than B80,000.

Monday 5 December 2022, 09:30AM

The press conference on Nov 22 announcing the race. Photo: PR Phuket

Over 2,500 people from more than 15 countries are expected to participate in the various races over the course of the day, including a 2.5 kilometre health walk open to all ages, a 6km fun run, a 10km mini marathon and a 21km half marathon.

There are over 390 trophies up for grabs and an overall prize pot of B80,000. Additionally, the organisers announced there will be a special prize of B1,000 for any former winner of the race who can break hir or her previous personal best record, plus prizes for the youngest and oldest winning runners and those participating in fancy dress.

The marathon was announced at a press conference held at at Limelight Avenue Shopping Center on Nov 22, presided over by Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul.

Mr Siwat was joined by Kathu Mayor Chai-anan Suthikul, Col. Rungrit Ratanaphakdee, Superintendent of Kathu Police Station, Ratchadaporn Oin from the Phuket Tourism and Sports office and the representative director of Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Chai-anan said the marathon is a vitally important event as it allows the whole community to come together while encouraging a healthier lifestyle for all. He also explained how the event was expected to help promote sports tourism and rejuvenise the local economy after the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the area was ready to host a number of events and festivals moving forward.

He further explained that Kathu is an area very suited to running competitions such as this weekend’s marathon, which he hopes will showcase the city as an appropriate venue to stage world-class level competitions in furture which can attract world-class athletes.

Mr. Chai-anan also spoke about the “Kathu City Health Policy” which has seen the construction of running tracks and sports fields to encourage its residents to exercise and pursue a healthier lifestyle, pointing to Bang Wad Dam as just one example.

