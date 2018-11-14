Kathu Police and military personnel carried out a raid on a premises in Moo 3, Kathu at 9pm yesterday (Nov 13), announced a statement issued by Phuket Provincial Police today (Nov 14).
In carrying out the raid the officers arrested 56 suspects for gambling.
The suspects were charged illegal gambling and using a property as a venue for gambling without permission, said the statement.
However, the statement also noted that five officers had been transferred immediately to inactive posts at Phuket Provincial Police Station pending an investigation “in accordance with Royal Thai Police regulations”.
The five officers transferred were named as:
- Kathu Police Chief Col Jakkawat Boontaveekunsawat
- Kathu Police Deputy Chief, and Chief of Kathu Police Crime Suppression, Lt Col Chao Phomna
- Kathu Police Deputy Chief, and Chief of Kathu Police Investigation Division, Lt Col Chalermchai Hernsawat
- Maj Nopparut Sukpree
- Maj Jaranathorn Tonyanrat
The statement did not give any reason for the immediate transfer or the investigation into the raid.
All it noted was that the transfers were made pending an investigation into the raid.
The statement also did not state which officers had now been installed as Acting Chief or Deputy Chiefs at Kathu Police Station.
