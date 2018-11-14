PHUKET: Five officers from the Kathu Police, including three of the police station’s top-ranking officers, have been transferred immediately to Phuket Provincial Police Station following a raid on a gambling den in Kathu that netted 56 suspects.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 November 2018, 04:54PM

The transferred were announced by Phuket Provincial Police today (Nov 14). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Kathu Police and military personnel carried out a raid on a premises in Moo 3, Kathu at 9pm yesterday (Nov 13), announced a statement issued by Phuket Provincial Police today (Nov 14).

In carrying out the raid the officers arrested 56 suspects for gambling.

The suspects were charged illegal gambling and using a property as a venue for gambling without permission, said the statement.

However, the statement also noted that five officers had been transferred immediately to inactive posts at Phuket Provincial Police Station pending an investigation “in accordance with Royal Thai Police regulations”.

The five officers transferred were named as:

Kathu Police Chief Col Jakkawat Boontaveekunsawat

Kathu Police Deputy Chief, and Chief of Kathu Police Crime Suppression, Lt Col Chao Phomna

Kathu Police Deputy Chief, and Chief of Kathu Police Investigation Division, Lt Col Chalermchai Hernsawat

Maj Nopparut Sukpree

Maj Jaranathorn Tonyanrat

The statement did not give any reason for the immediate transfer or the investigation into the raid.

All it noted was that the transfers were made pending an investigation into the raid.

The statement also did not state which officers had now been installed as Acting Chief or Deputy Chiefs at Kathu Police Station.