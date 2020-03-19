Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed

PHUKET: Kathu Police confirmed today (Mar 19) that it appears local businesses are adhering to Tuesday’s (Mar 17) rule enforcing closure to entertainment venues across the island.

CoronavirusCOVID-19police

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 19 March 2020, 05:37PM

Kathu Police inspect a local massage shop to ensure it is complying with the ruling announced on Tuesday (Mar 17) that all entertainment venues be closed. Photo: Kathu Police Station

They conducted a series of random site inspections on selected bars, restaurants and massage shops in the Kathu area yesterday (Mar 18) to ensure the rules were being followed.

The ruling was confirmed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana late on Tuesday and came into effect yesterday (Mar 18). It stipulates full closure of all entertainment venues in Phuket including sports venues, cinemas, bars and massages shops, to close for 14 days. (See story here.)

“At 8.30pm yesterday, we visited five massage shops within the Kathu area and discovered they are complying with the ruling and were fully closed,” said Lt Col Chow Pomna, Deputy Chief of Kathu Police Station.

“We also inspected ten bars and restaurants in the area and can confirm that they were also closed,” he added.

"There are many massage shops and bars in the area so we will continue the inspections today to ensure everyone is following the rules.

“Anyone found violating the law will face up to one year prison and a fine of 100,000 baht,” Lt Col Chow concluded.