Kathu Municipality offices temporarily close for COVID clean

PHUKET: The Municipality offices in Kathu will be temporarily closed for two days from today (Feb 8) until Thursday (Feb 10) in order for thorough cleaning to be conducted in line with COVID-19 health and safety measures.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 03:03PM

Copy of the offical announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement was authorised by Mayor of Kathu Municipality Chai-anan Suthikul who reiterated the importance of best-practice health and safety protocol in striving to minimise and prevent any potential spread of the virus.

Mayor Suthikul added that it was additionally important that anyone having to deal with and come into contact with government officers at the Municipality building should do so with confidence and therefore the cleaning measures were being done to reassure the public.

“The closure of the office is to allow a thorough clean and to fully disinfect the Kathu Municipality Office building to reassure people who come into contact with government officials at the premises,” the announcement stated.

“However, the civil registration office and the Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to operate and service normally during days of closure.”

Full operational business hours will resume on Thursday (Feb 10), the notice confirmed.