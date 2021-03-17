Kathu Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation team up to offer free rabies vaccinations

The service commenced last Friday (Mar 12) and will run until this Friday (Mar 19). Tomorrow the service will be available at Thung Thong Shrine and on Friday at Wat Ket Ho.
Pet owners and stray animal feeders are invited to bring their dogs and cats along.
The week-long service is in place to support pet owners and stray animal feeders, prevent rabies outbreaks and educate the community about rabies prevention.
“Keeping your dogs and cats up to date on their rabies vaccinations not only keeps them safe, it prevents transmission to humans and keeps your family and community safe too,” explained Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan.
“We have been working with Kathu Municipality on sterilisation and vaccination projects for years through our CNVR programme (Catch l Neuter l Vaccinate l Return). CNVR is the key for sustainable stray animal population control and the prevention of diseases like rabies.”
Since 2003, over 530,000 dogs and cats have been vaccinated, as well as neutered, across Thailand through Soi Dog’s CNVR programme. This has greatly helped to minimise rabies outbreaks in the country, particularly in Phuket, with only one case of rabies identified in a dog on the island in the past 25 years.
