Kathu Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation team up to offer free rabies vaccinations

Kathu Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation team up to offer free rabies vaccinations

Kathu Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division together with Soi Dog Foundation has set up its free annual rabies vaccination service for dogs and cats under the project “Dogs and Cats Population Control in Kathu Municipality Area”. 

Pets
By Soi Dog Foundation

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 04:46PM

Soi Dog Foundation workers along with Mathu Municipality officials vaccinated dogs for rabies at Wat Kathu. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The service commenced last Friday (Mar 12) and will run until this Friday (Mar 19). Tomorrow the service will be available at Thung Thong Shrine and on Friday at Wat Ket Ho.

Pet owners and stray animal feeders are invited to bring their dogs and cats along.

The week-long service is in place to support pet owners and stray animal feeders, prevent rabies outbreaks and educate the community about rabies prevention. 

Phuket Property

“Keeping your dogs and cats up to date on their rabies vaccinations not only keeps them safe, it prevents transmission to humans and keeps your family and community safe too,” explained Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan.

“We have been working with Kathu Municipality on sterilisation and vaccination projects for years through our CNVR programme (Catch l Neuter l Vaccinate l Return). CNVR is the key for sustainable stray animal population control and the prevention of diseases like rabies.”

Since 2003, over 530,000 dogs and cats have been vaccinated, as well as neutered, across Thailand through Soi Dog’s CNVR programme. This has greatly helped to minimise rabies outbreaks in the country, particularly in Phuket, with only one case of rabies identified in a dog on the island in the past 25 years.

Phuket community
Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

How about fitting Gov’s vehicles with GPS? Then department head to clarify monthly what usage its ...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

4 stories on this guy now! When Khun Sombat has a bike accident there next week will we get the same...(Read More)

Red sea urchins return to Patong

better get them tested for covid and do the 14 day quarantine somewhere in patong. maybe were being...(Read More)

Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

Sitting & waiting for foreign tourist flow that not will start this year. No entrepreneurship, n...(Read More)

Pla Wan out of coma, reveals Vachira Phuket hospital chief

Government Vachira Hospital seems to be very happy to have a 'famous' inpatient, going so mu...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

Wow, another box of Pandora opens. All the way from Prime Minister's Office. That is saying some...(Read More)

Phuket officials ordered to stop using government vehicles for private use

does this include the BiB? The ones in Kamala seem to use their trucks for anything BUT policing!...(Read More)

Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol

I agree with Fascinated, another example of how police have NO CONTROL over crime/accident scenes. I...(Read More)

Chinese faker ran illegal businesses worth billions

I continue to not understand why PN (or others) blocks the faces of criminals, yet shows the faces o...(Read More)

Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

Instead saying: 'remains partially open', better say: 'remains mainly closed'. The s...(Read More)

 

