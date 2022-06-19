Tengoku
Kathu kids offered prizes for best anti-drug campaign slogan

PHUKET: The Kathu District Office has announced a new anti-drug campaign and invited local kids to come up with slogans for it. The best suggested mottos will be awarded with prizes from the district office and Patong Development Foundation.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 June 2022, 10:00AM

The Kathu District Office invites kids to suggest their slogans for the new anti-drug campaign. Image: PR Phuket

The slogan competition is open to boys and girls aged 12-18 years who study in Kathu schools. To participate, students are invited to visit the Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education in Kathu on any day (except public holiday) between June 15-27.

The authors of the best slogans will be separately awarded in two age groups: 12-14 years old and 15-18 years old. The Kathu District Office didn’t provide any guidelines on what a perfect slogan might sound like.

The prizes are as follows:

Brightview Center
  • Grand prize. B10,000 in cash and a voucher for accommodation and food at Patong Bay Hill Resort Hotel worth B5,000.
  • 1st runner-up prize. B5,000 in cash and a voucher for accommodation and food at Patong Bay Hill Resort Hotel worth B5,000.
  • 2nd runner-up prize. B2,500 in cash and a voucher for accommodation and food at Patong Bay Hill Resort Hotel worth B5,000.
  • Consolation prizes. B500 in cash for 40 participants.

For additional information, people are asked to call 076-21896 or scan the QR Code which can be found on event promotional materials.

“Join the campaign to help create a trend to enhance people’s health and keep children and youth in Kathu away from drugs. And don’t forget to submit your work to join the contest and share it with all the kids around”, the district office said.

