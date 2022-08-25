Kathu Family Run expected to disrupt traffic

FITNESS: The annual Kathu Family Run 2022 is taking place tomorrow (Aug 26) and authorities have sounded a warning that road traffic is likely to be disrupted as a result.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 August 2022, 02:47PM

Image: Kathu Municipality

A 6km Fun Run and a 2.5km Walk For Health will start simultaneously at 6:15pm tomorrow, starting from the Kathu Sanitary District Public Stadium on Vichitsongkram Road near Soi Dara in Kathu.

The 6km route essentially loops Vichitsongkram Road where it passes by the Kathu Shrine, the Red Mountain Golf Club before heading southwards and back to the starting point at the stadium.

The 2.5km route veers left at the Kathu Shrine onto Kathu Business Road then loops back to the starting point.

Lanes for both routes will be marked and segregated, say officials, and they have asked for motorists to display patience and understanding while the activities take place. The trophy presentation has been scheduled for 6:45pm and the event is expected to be fully concluded by 7:30pm.

The race is open to all to participate. Individual entries for the 6km cost B200 and a team of three people for the same distance costs B300. Individual entries for the 2.5km walk cost B200 and three-person teams can enter for a total of B300.

All entrants shall receive a commemartive shirt and gold coin and B50 food vouchers (B50 each per runner for the team entrants).

The occasion is to encourage people to pursue a healthier lifestyle and to promote fitness within the local community.

Further info can be found at:

https://soft.events/run/kathu-family-run-2022

https://www.facebook.com/kathu.municipality

https://www.facebook.com/phuketsoftevents/

Office of the Permanent Secretary, Kathu Municipality 076-321500 ext. 103