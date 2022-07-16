Kathu Cultural Festival gets underway

PHUKET: After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing cancellation, the Kathu Cultural Festival returned to the streets yesterday (July 15).

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 July 2022, 01:15PM

The 12th edition of the festival, which runs July 15-17, was officially opened by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan at a specially constructed stage area in front of the Kathu Municipality Building.

Joining V/G Amnuay were the Mayor of Kathu Chaianan Suthikul, government officials and other related officials.

Mr Chaianan stated he was delighted to welcome the festival back for its 12th year, especially after the two-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic.

“The festival allows us to honour and continue the culture and traditions of the beautiful area of Kathu while generating income for local business through tourism,” he said.

“It further allows us to showcase and celebrate the local Kathu food culture, dress and community.”

Mr Chaianan added that the last time the festival was held, in 2020, it received recognition in the form of an official award from the King Prajadhipok Institute for public participation, one of 16 awards nationwide.

The festival will showcase street food and beverages, arts and crafts and will have performances from local artists. There is also a cultural show focused on paying homage and respect to ancestors as well as an exhibition to honour His Majesty the King.

Mr Amnuay echoed the sentiments of Mr Chaianan, stressing how important the event is in boosting the local community and economy, both culturally and economically.

“The most important thing is that the people of Thailand are happy and have a good quality of life,” he said.