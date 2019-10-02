Kata Rocks
Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

PHUKET: A daytime regular police checkpoint in Kathu yesterday resulted in two men being arrested with both carrying 9mm handguns. Both firearms were legally registered, but the men were caught without a permit to carry them in a public place.

policecrime
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 10:16AM

One of the handguns seized in the arrest yesterday. Photo: Kathu Police

One of the handguns seized in the arrest yesterday. Photo: Kathu Police

One of the handguns seized in the arrest yesterday. Photo: Kathu Police

One of the handguns seized in the arrest yesterday. Photo: Kathu Police

The two men at Kathu Police Station after their arrest. Photo: Kathu Police

The two men at Kathu Police Station after their arrest. Photo: Kathu Police

The men were arrested at a checkpoint set up on Soi Bangthong between 2pm and 4pm, reported Kathu Police.

Soi Bangthong is some 600 metres from the entrance to Kathu Police Station. The street joins the southern side of Phra Baramee Rd, which leads over Patong Hill.

Lt Col Nopparut Sukkree, who was leading the officers at the checkpoint named the two men as Eakkapop Yuyangyun, 39, originally from Nakhon Pathom, and Weerayuth Soontrakul, 33, originally from Pathum Thani.

Mr Eakkapop was found carrying a registered 9mm handgun along with 24 9mm bullets, two magazines and one gun holster.

Mr Weerayuth was found with a registered 9mm handgun, seven 9mm bullets, two magazines and one gun holster.

Both guns were being carried in plastic carry cases, police noted.

Eakkapop and Weerayuth were taken to Kathu Police Station for further questioning, Col Nopparut reported.

Both were changed with carrying a firearm in public without a permit, he added.

The police report gave no indication what the two men explained as their reasons for carrying the weapons in public.

CaptainJack69 | 02 October 2019 - 13:00:42 

Fun fact, most of Patongs Tuk-tuk drivers live in that Soi. Coincidence?

CaptainJack69 | 02 October 2019 - 12:59:15 

ED: We'd be genuinely interested in a factual explanation of current Thai gun law. When I read about it some 2 years ago there was no such thing as a 'public carry permit'. Guns could only be transported in steel boxes in the back of REGISTERED vehicles and from its REGISTERED address to a REGISTERED shooting range. has this changed? No one needs a gun, especially in a public place.

Kurt | 02 October 2019 - 10:33:22 

A Lt Col leading a team during regular check point work? Looks more like a RTP 
 welcome team that was tipped about the 2 armed men coming.

Kurt | 02 October 2019 - 10:28:41 

..And what could be the explanation that these 2 men are in possession of registered guns anyway?

 

