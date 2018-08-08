PHUKET: Infinite Luxury has appointed Somjai Tungkoo as General Manager of Kata Rocks, its award-winning resort in Phuket, Thailand.

Infinite Luxury has appointed Somjai Tungkoo as General Manager of Kata Rocks.

Ms Somjai has more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. She began her career in Phuket as a Human Resources Coordinator at the Cape Panwa Hotel.

After working at a number of boutique and luxury resorts, including a stint at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Ms Somjai moved to Twinpalms Phuket where she started as Sales and Marketing Manager in 2004. She was promoted to Group Executive Manager in 2009, overseeing the resort, Catch Beach Club, Bake, HQ Beach Club, and Palm Seaside.

Ms Somjai joins Kata Rocks from her most recent position as Managing Director overseeing three hotels under the La Flora brand in Khao Lak. In her new role, Ms Somjai will manage the Kata Rocks resort’s day-to-day operations, the Infinite Luxury Spa, the award-winning Clubhouse restaurant, and the residences. She will also focus on training and talent development.

“I’ve watched the Kata Rocks resort and brand strongly establish itself over the past few years and I’m delighted to now join this innovative team. My mission is simple: I want to inspire my team to push the boundaries of innovative luxury hospitality and bring it to new heights,” Ms Somjai said.

As an active member of Phuket’s dynamic community, she is also a judge on the Labour Court in Phuket, as well as a strong supporter of sustainability and green initiatives.

Ms Somjai holds a degree in Business and Human Resource Management along with an MBA from Stamford International University in Bangkok, Thailand.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Pope, CEO of Infinite Luxury says, “Somjai’s wealth of experience and understanding of the Phuket market made her the ideal candidate for this important position. I am confident that she will take this unique resort to the next level and ensure that it continues to be the number one address in Phuket when it comes to luxury hospitality.”