Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019 (KRSR) concluded its fourth annual event with its ‘Soiree by The Sea’ Charity Gala Dinner, marking KRSR’s stamp on philanthropic effort towards marine conservation.

militarytourismcharity

By Sponsored

Wednesday 25 December 2019, 11:00AM

The stunning 51m MY Sapphire at anchor in front of Kata Rocks. One of the many superyachts that joined the KRSR 2019.

The ultra-exclusive Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner hosted at Kata Rocks on behalf of The International SeaKeepers Society and Phuket-based Oceans For All Foundation and sponsored by the Leading Yachts of the World. The Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala aimed to raise awareness and contribute to marine conservation and oceanographic research that together can help protect and restore our oceans for future generations to come.

Lucas Yang, Head of Communications for The international SeaKeepers Society, said, "All of us at SeaKeepers would like to thank the KRSR for allowing SeaKeepers to be one of beneficiaries of this splendid Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner. It is the perfect platform for us to reach out and work with a new group of superyacht owners who will hopefully allow us to collect even more data on microplastic levels at sea.

“After our participation over the last two years we sincerely hope that this is the continuation of a long-term strategic partnership between SeaKeepers and the KRSR,” Yang, added.

KRSR further extended its charitable philanthropy at the Soiree by The Sea Gala Charity Dinner with a silent auction that included a custom Oceans For All logo-stamped Triton Subphotique timepiece, a bespoke Soiree by The Sea charm, an iAQUA Stingray watercraft, plus a Royal Thai Navy memorabilia shirt worn during the widely publicised cave rescue of the Wild Boar football team in Chiang Rai.

Another surprise addition that came in at the last minute was a 37 karat stunning Tanzanite ring (with 18k white gold and diamonds) generously donated by Fred Mouawad, the Co-Guardian of Mouawad, and valued at over two million baht. Mouawad is renowned in the world of jewelry and timepieces based on artistic excellence, outstanding expertise, trusted relationships and deep passion for crafting the extraordinary. The stunning haute joaillerie, attracted multiple bids that further extended the charitable reach of the KRSR.

Mouawad said, “The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous event is a brilliant initiative to develop the yachting industry in Phuket and facilitate the connections amongst boat lovers. Such exhibitions and festivities are critical to the development of the yachting ecosystem in Thailand.”

Also showcased were The Fin Arts, which combines art and marine conservation to help sharks by painting a better future for sharks, and the Elephant Parade with its miniature sized, baby elephant statues that raise awareness about elephant preservation.

The KRSR was also proud to lead a unique educational beach clean-up and yoga session, once again in partnership with The International SeaKeepers Society and Oceans For All, on 7 December as part of its pre-event philanthropy and marine conservation initiative.

This year the KRSR 2019 fleet featured another spectacular gathering of superyachts including MY Sapphire, MY Nymhaea, MY Sanook, Lobster Catamaran, MY Shangri-La, to name just a few. State-of -the-art additions also included the SACS Rebel 47 and Technohull, which gave guests with the need for speed a thrilling ride along the Andaman coast.

The inaugural Sunseeker Owners’ Dinner was also very well attended by superyacht owners and clients. Craig Murphy, Head of Sunseeker Thailand, said: “A special thanks to the KRSR team for hosting our client dinner in one of the stunning Kata Rocks’ Sky Pool Villas. It was a fabulous and glamourous evening that was highly appreciated by all our guests. Events like this are great opportunity for us to add a more personal touch with our valued clients.”

This year the rendezvous enjoyed idyllic weather conditions as participants spent more time cruising along Phuket's sun kissed west coast than ever before. First they were treated to one-of-a-kind welcome experience onboard Lobster Yacht, Thailand's largest and coolest catamaran, which made its debut for the first time at the KRSR. Held in partnership with Seven Marine Phuket, guests enjoyed a picturesque off-shore view of Kata Rocks and its surroundings. This unique welcome experience kickstarted the four-day event in classic KRSR style.

Mann Panatnan Prachantabutr, owner of Lobster, called the KRSR a "one-of-a-kind event" in how it put Phuket on the global yachting map by highlighting the potential of southern Phuket and Kata Beach.

“The Lobster Catamaran's DNA is rooted in south Phuket and designed to deliver the very best in the southern Phuket experience. The KRSR is a very special, unique event that allowed me to make so many new business contacts and meet with representatives from the world's leading yachting brands,” Mann, added.

Next the annual superyacht paraded took participants up the coast to the newly opened InterContinental Phuket Resort, Kamala Beach showcasing its spectacular beachfront location with one of the best beach barbeques ever at the KRSR. The experience proved to be the perfect location for what has become one of the KRSR's most signature events. Benetti also pitched in by hosting a pop up spa during the event, offering attendees a wellness opportunity that perfectly complements the serene setting.

Bjorn Courage General Manager, InterContinental Phuket Resort said, “It was a privilege to join the KRSR event and I am delighted that we were able to make a positive contribution. It was fabulous to work with the Kata Rocks team and welcome a stunning fleet of superyachts.”

Richard Pope, CEO of Infinity Luxury, said that Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019 successfully positioned the KRSR as a leader in marine conservation both in Phuket and around Asia.

“We are very appreciative of all our sponsors and those who supported the Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner and silent auction. The response was very gratifying, and we believe it is just the beginning. The KRSR has helped put Phuket on the global yachting map and it’s great that this event is now able to give back to the oceans that we all love” Mr Pope, concluded.

Next year the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is scheduled for 10 to 12 December 2020. We look forward to welcoming you back to Asia's most prestigious superyacht event.