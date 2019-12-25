Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation

Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019 (KRSR) concluded its fourth annual event with its ‘Soiree by The Sea’ Charity Gala Dinner, marking KRSR’s stamp on philanthropic effort towards marine conservation.

militarytourismcharity
By Sponsored

Wednesday 25 December 2019, 11:00AM

The stunning 51m MY Sapphire at anchor in front of Kata Rocks. One of the many superyachts that joined the KRSR 2019.

The stunning 51m MY Sapphire at anchor in front of Kata Rocks. One of the many superyachts that joined the KRSR 2019.

Fred Mouawad, Aon Nunchapat Tinrawin, Sasikarn Songsang, and Joseph Apte, attending the Soiree by The Sea Chairty Gala Dinner

Fred Mouawad, Aon Nunchapat Tinrawin, Sasikarn Songsang, and Joseph Apte, attending the Soiree by The Sea Chairty Gala Dinner

Fred Mouawad, Aon Nunchapat Tinrawin, Sasikarn Songsang, and Joseph Apte, attending the Soiree by The Sea Chairty Gala Dinner

Fred Mouawad, Aon Nunchapat Tinrawin, Sasikarn Songsang, and Joseph Apte, attending the Soiree by The Sea Chairty Gala Dinner

Spectacular fire show & performance during the opening party of the KRSR 19

Spectacular fire show & performance during the opening party of the KRSR 19

Aimi & Jonas, generous supporters of the charity gala dinner auctions

Aimi & Jonas, generous supporters of the charity gala dinner auctions

KRSR 2019, opening party

KRSR 2019, opening party

KRSR 2019, opening party

KRSR 2019, opening party

Spectacular line-up of participating superyachts

Spectacular line-up of participating superyachts

Fred Mouawad, the Co-Guardian of Mouawad, bidding for the iAqua stingray during the Gala Dinner

Fred Mouawad, the Co-Guardian of Mouawad, bidding for the iAqua stingray during the Gala Dinner

Boat Lagoon Yachting & Burgess Team: Jean Mark Poulet, Hwee Tiah, Vrit Yongsakuk, Alyona Minoret, Kornlak Kaewkulaya

Boat Lagoon Yachting & Burgess Team: Jean Mark Poulet, Hwee Tiah, Vrit Yongsakuk, Alyona Minoret, Kornlak Kaewkulaya

Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket and Michael Nurbatlian, Director of Marketing Infinite Luxury welcoming superyacht owners, Nandor Von Der Luehe, Prof. Dr. Reinhard Weinstabl to the KRSR Beach BBQ

Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket and Michael Nurbatlian, Director of Marketing Infinite Luxury welcoming superyacht owners, Nandor Von Der Luehe, Prof. Dr. Reinhard Weinstabl to the KRSR Beach BBQ

Guests boarding The Lobster Catamaran

Guests boarding The Lobster Catamaran

The larger-than-life Lobster Yacht

The larger-than-life Lobster Yacht

Guests enjoying Big Boys Toys

Guests enjoying Big Boys Toys

The Sacs Rebel

The Sacs Rebel

The iconic Kata Rocks sunset dotted with superyachts

The iconic Kata Rocks sunset dotted with superyachts

Guests enjoying the Oceanco futuristic photobooth

Guests enjoying the Oceanco futuristic photobooth

« »

The ultra-exclusive Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner hosted at Kata Rocks on behalf of The International SeaKeepers Society and Phuket-based Oceans For All Foundation and sponsored by the Leading Yachts of the World. The Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala aimed to raise awareness and contribute to marine conservation and oceanographic research that together can help protect and restore our oceans for future generations to come.

Lucas Yang, Head of Communications for The international SeaKeepers Society, said, "All of us at SeaKeepers would like to thank the KRSR for allowing SeaKeepers to be one of beneficiaries of this splendid Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner. It is the perfect platform for us to reach out and work with a new group of superyacht owners who will hopefully allow us to collect even more data on microplastic levels at sea.

“After our participation over the last two years we sincerely hope that this is the continuation of a long-term strategic partnership between SeaKeepers and the KRSR,” Yang, added.

KRSR further extended its charitable philanthropy at the Soiree by The Sea Gala Charity Dinner with a silent auction that included a custom Oceans For All logo-stamped Triton Subphotique timepiece, a bespoke Soiree by The Sea charm, an iAQUA Stingray watercraft, plus a Royal Thai Navy memorabilia shirt worn during the widely publicised cave rescue of the Wild Boar football team in Chiang Rai.

Another surprise addition that came in at the last minute was a 37 karat stunning Tanzanite ring (with 18k white gold and diamonds) generously donated by Fred Mouawad, the Co-Guardian of Mouawad, and valued at over two million baht. Mouawad is renowned in the world of jewelry and timepieces based on artistic excellence, outstanding expertise, trusted relationships and deep passion for crafting the extraordinary. The stunning haute joaillerie, attracted multiple bids that further extended the charitable reach of the KRSR.

Mouawad said, “The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous event is a brilliant initiative to develop the yachting industry in Phuket and facilitate the connections amongst boat lovers. Such exhibitions and festivities are critical to the development of the yachting ecosystem in Thailand.”

Also showcased were The Fin Arts, which combines art and marine conservation to help sharks by painting a better future for sharks, and the Elephant Parade with its miniature sized, baby elephant statues that raise awareness about elephant preservation.

The KRSR was also proud to lead a unique educational beach clean-up and yoga session, once again in partnership with The International SeaKeepers Society and Oceans For All, on 7 December as part of its pre-event philanthropy and marine conservation initiative.

This year the KRSR 2019 fleet featured another spectacular gathering of superyachts including MY Sapphire, MY Nymhaea, MY Sanook, Lobster Catamaran, MY Shangri-La, to name just a few. State-of -the-art additions also included the SACS Rebel 47 and Technohull, which gave guests with the need for speed a thrilling ride along the Andaman coast.

The inaugural Sunseeker Owners’ Dinner was also very well attended by superyacht owners and clients. Craig Murphy, Head of Sunseeker Thailand, said: “A special thanks to the KRSR team for hosting our client dinner in one of the stunning Kata Rocks’ Sky Pool Villas. It was a fabulous and glamourous evening that was highly appreciated by all our guests. Events like this are great opportunity for us to add a more personal touch with our valued clients.”

This year the rendezvous enjoyed idyllic weather conditions as participants spent more time cruising along Phuket's sun kissed west coast than ever before. First they were treated to one-of-a-kind welcome experience onboard Lobster Yacht, Thailand's largest and coolest catamaran, which made its debut for the first time at the KRSR. Held in partnership with Seven Marine Phuket, guests enjoyed a picturesque off-shore view of Kata Rocks and its surroundings. This unique welcome experience kickstarted the four-day event in classic KRSR style.

Mann Panatnan Prachantabutr, owner of Lobster, called the KRSR a "one-of-a-kind event" in how it put Phuket on the global yachting map by highlighting the potential of southern Phuket and Kata Beach.

“The Lobster Catamaran's DNA is rooted in south Phuket and designed to deliver the very best in the southern Phuket experience. The KRSR is a very special, unique event that allowed me to make so many new business contacts and meet with representatives from the world's leading yachting brands,” Mann, added.

Next the annual superyacht paraded took participants up the coast to the newly opened InterContinental Phuket Resort, Kamala Beach showcasing its spectacular beachfront location with one of the best beach barbeques ever at the KRSR. The experience proved to be the perfect location for what has become one of the KRSR's most signature events. Benetti also pitched in by hosting a pop up spa during the event, offering attendees a wellness opportunity that perfectly complements the serene setting.

Bjorn Courage General Manager, InterContinental Phuket Resort said, “It was a privilege to join the KRSR event and I am delighted that we were able to make a positive contribution. It was fabulous to work with the Kata Rocks team and welcome a stunning fleet of superyachts.”

Richard Pope, CEO of Infinity Luxury, said that Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019 successfully positioned the KRSR as a leader in marine conservation both in Phuket and around Asia.

“We are very appreciative of all our sponsors and those who supported the Soiree by The Sea Charity Gala Dinner and silent auction. The response was very gratifying, and we believe it is just the beginning. The KRSR has helped put Phuket on the global yachting map and it’s great that this event is now able to give back to the oceans that we all love” Mr Pope, concluded. 

Next year the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous is scheduled for 10 to 12 December 2020. We look forward to welcoming you back to Asia's most prestigious superyacht event.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24
Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday
British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house
Judgement day 'next month' for FFP
Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash
Korat health office busts rumour of killer 'widow's ghost'
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day
Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park chief charged with premeditated murder! Jailbroken phones to be banned? || December 23

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Reading how many boats, surface searchers, divers, etc were not finding the boy on Wednesday, Thursd...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Ir there any news about the kayak rental firm, their absence of safety precautions? ( sending a gui...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Wish the family success with the professional investigation/search of their hired detective, backed ...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

I wounder whats really behind this story? Kind of fishy!...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

WHat an out rageous comment by Lt Watcharin- i knew this individual very well and to disparage him ...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

yes, we will see a partial solar eclipse in Phuket, but Singapore will not experience a Total SolarE...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

That kayak disaster, quite strange. Foreigners not familiar with local sea conditions, the kayak ren...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

If you are worried about the price of amoxicillin, then go to supercheap near the bus station, you c...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

This is not correct. It is not a Total Eclipse this year, it is more accurately called an Annular Ec...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 