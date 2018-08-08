THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous

December marks the commencement of another spectacular season of yachting in Phuket, starting with the King’s Cup Regatta and culminating with the third annual Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2018 (KRSR). From 6 to 9 December, the KRSR draws on the glitziest guest list, an impressive social programme, along with some of the most remarkable superyachts on display in Asia.

Thursday 9 August 2018, 09:00AM

The leading Superyacht event in Asia

The leading Superyacht event in Asia

Kata Rocks Resort, Phuket

Kata Rocks Resort, Phuket

THE SUPERYACHT EVENT

The success of the 2017 KRSR, with its impressive fleet of 20 attending superyachts established the event's elite status as one of the fastest growing superyacht gatherings of its kind in Southeast Asia, further developing Phuket's reputation as the region's yachting playground.

"This is a fantastic event for the Asian yachting calendar, and we are proud to be part of the Rendezvous. We look forward to joining again this year.” Bart J. Kimman, Commercial Director, Camper & Nicholsons Asia

THE CRÈME DE LA CRÈME OF YACHTING AND LUXURY

Infinite Luxury is pleased to welcome back the world’s leading yachting brands, the most respected brokerage houses and prestigious shipyards as Benetti, Burgess, Camper & Nicholsons, Lee Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Royal Huisman, Princess Yachts, Seal Superyachts and many more to the KRSR.

Peter Mahony – General Manager of Benetti Asia, said, “Benetti is delighted to return for the third edition of the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous. It’s been a very worthwhile experience over the last two years, with the event raising brand awareness for the region. With the amazing scenery of Phuket as the backdrop and the professionalism of the Kata Rocks’ team, we deeply believe this year’s event will be again breathtaking.”

COMMERCIALLY SIGNIFICANT

Numerous luxury publications reported that the KRSR is continuously elevating Phuket's brand image as a high-end luxury ‘nautical & lifestyle’ tourism destination. The 2017 Rendezvous generated over USD 1.1 million in public relations and marketing support, impressively reaching its five-year target during its second year of operation.

This exposure provides excellent brand awareness to partner brands in Asia and helps Phuket attract more local and visiting glitterati while encouraging more superyachts to visit, promoting Thailand's image abroad to global yachting and luxury tourism sectors.

KRSR 2018

The invitation-only Rendezvous will also offer an outstanding opportunity to socialise in a relaxed environment with like-minded guests. It continues to raise the bar even higher this year so guests will see more prominent and more impressive superyachts. Events will again have individual luxury lifestyle touch-points including the world's most exclusive wines, spirits, cigars, champagne, caviar, plus the exquisite private beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket and all the finest things in life.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The child listener
Yoga...is not a dirty word
Hungry ghosts, red turtles - The Por Tor Festival
‘Snap for Stray’ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand
Clean the Beach Boot Camp making us all feel a little respect
94 children learn to swim thanks to the Swim Safe programme run by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach
Small Waves? Big Trouble! Enjoying our waters, and when not to go out
The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Deadly link: Puppy factories and rabies
Coastal Marine Conservation. Is the tide finally a changin’?
Human lifespan may not have peaked after all
Plastic…not so fantastic
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket

 