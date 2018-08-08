December marks the commencement of another spectacular season of yachting in Phuket, starting with the King’s Cup Regatta and culminating with the third annual Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2018 (KRSR). From 6 to 9 December, the KRSR draws on the glitziest guest list, an impressive social programme, along with some of the most remarkable superyachts on display in Asia.

Thursday 9 August 2018, 09:00AM

THE SUPERYACHT EVENT

The success of the 2017 KRSR, with its impressive fleet of 20 attending superyachts established the event's elite status as one of the fastest growing superyacht gatherings of its kind in Southeast Asia, further developing Phuket's reputation as the region's yachting playground.

"This is a fantastic event for the Asian yachting calendar, and we are proud to be part of the Rendezvous. We look forward to joining again this year.” Bart J. Kimman, Commercial Director, Camper & Nicholsons Asia



THE CRÈME DE LA CRÈME OF YACHTING AND LUXURY

Infinite Luxury is pleased to welcome back the world’s leading yachting brands, the most respected brokerage houses and prestigious shipyards as Benetti, Burgess, Camper & Nicholsons, Lee Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Royal Huisman, Princess Yachts, Seal Superyachts and many more to the KRSR.

Peter Mahony – General Manager of Benetti Asia, said, “Benetti is delighted to return for the third edition of the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous. It’s been a very worthwhile experience over the last two years, with the event raising brand awareness for the region. With the amazing scenery of Phuket as the backdrop and the professionalism of the Kata Rocks’ team, we deeply believe this year’s event will be again breathtaking.”



COMMERCIALLY SIGNIFICANT

Numerous luxury publications reported that the KRSR is continuously elevating Phuket's brand image as a high-end luxury ‘nautical & lifestyle’ tourism destination. The 2017 Rendezvous generated over USD 1.1 million in public relations and marketing support, impressively reaching its five-year target during its second year of operation.

This exposure provides excellent brand awareness to partner brands in Asia and helps Phuket attract more local and visiting glitterati while encouraging more superyachts to visit, promoting Thailand's image abroad to global yachting and luxury tourism sectors.



KRSR 2018

The invitation-only Rendezvous will also offer an outstanding opportunity to socialise in a relaxed environment with like-minded guests. It continues to raise the bar even higher this year so guests will see more prominent and more impressive superyachts. Events will again have individual luxury lifestyle touch-points including the world's most exclusive wines, spirits, cigars, champagne, caviar, plus the exquisite private beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket and all the finest things in life.