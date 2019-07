Start From: Saturday 20 July 2019, 09:00AM to Tuesday 20 August 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Kata Rocks will host an exciting contemporary art exhibition, in collaboration with Latitudes Magazine, when prominent Thai artist Narath Boriboonhiranthana showcases her unique style from 20 July to 20 August 2019. Titled 'The Remembrance', her work explores the intersection of Art Nouveau and tradition Thai art. Narath creates delicate paper cut art pieces inspired by her personal history and vivid imagination. marketing@infiniteluxury.com