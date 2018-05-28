Kata Rocks’ new menu brings a taste of the Med to Phuket

To celebrate the start of summer, Kata Rocks, Phuket has launched a new lunch menu at its award-winning Oceanfront Clubhouse.

With flavours inspired by both the Mediterranean and regional gastronomy, the refreshing menu celebrates the summer and island life by using seasonal ingredients and the finest seafood specialities.

Famed for it’s iconic ocean views, the new menu at the Oceanfront Clubhouse will cement Kata Rocks’ position as the number one place for destination dining in Phuket.

Executive Chef Laia Pons said, “The highlight of this menu is not only its innovative use of unique, fresh flavours, but also its commitment to seasonality and responding to growing trends and the demands of our diners.

"We’ve also added some great new creative and healthy dining options on both our new menus,” she added.

The Mediterranean Lunch Menu, which features specialities such as Grilled Lobster and freshly imported Fine De Claire Oysters, will add a bring a touch of Riviera flair to Phuket. Other new dishes include the Salmon Avocado Quinoa Bowl; Whipped Ricotta, Basil and Tomato Pizza, Lamb Burger with Tzatziki, and signature vegetarian options such as the Watermelon Rocket Feta Cheese Salad with Berries and Caesar Salad with Avocado and Poached Egg.

For guests looking to experience a taste of Thailand, the new Thai Lunch Menu offers an inspired take on local gastronomy. New dishes include Nam Tok Nuea with dry chilli, grapes, mint, roasted rice powder; Gaeng Phoo – Blue Swimmer Crab Curry with coconut cream, sweet basil, steamed noodles and Pla Ka-Pong – Deep fried Sea Bass with sweet and sour green mango dressing.

Beverages from Kata Rocks’ signature cellar, which features over 300 world-class offerings, compliment the new menus and with 24 different varieties available by the glass, guests can enjoy the perfect pairing. Alternatively, a selection of handcrafted beverages are available created by the resort’s master mixologists.