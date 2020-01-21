Kata Rocks launches Phuket Real Estate Networking series

PHUKET: More than 100 people turned out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 12:05PM

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

The launch event for the monthly series was hosted by Infinite Luxury and featured guest speaker Jeremy Khan from the Phuket Property Network.

“The purpose of the event is to provide a regular monthly networking evening at Kata Rocks where Phuket real estate agents and developers can promote their projects and get the latest information on everything related to their industry on the island,” explained a release issued yesterday (Jan 20).

Infinite Luxury CEO Richard Pope said the networking event will have two different guest speakers every month, covering various industry related topics.

He invited all property developers, real estate agents, and industry experts to join Phuket Real Estate Networking events in the months to come. The next edition of the networking event is planned for Feb 20.

"I’m proud to launch this event and bring together like minded real estate professionals in Phuket," Mr Pope said.

"Kata Rocks is a by-product of a Phuket networking event I attended 12 years ago and shows the time is right to organise this on a monthly basis." he added.

The launch comes as the Phuket real estate market has experienced steady growth over the past decade, with international tourism helping fuel interest on Thailand’s premier resort destination, noted the release.

“With over 800 real estate agents on the island, this event is bound to grow as it connects agents and developers and aims to streamline real estate efforts in Phuket,” it added.

To request an invitation to join, or to speak at an upcoming Phuket Real Estate Networking Event, email dome@infiniteluxury.com or call 076-370777.

A website dedicated to the monthly event series is currently being created, The Phuket News has been told. More details to follow.