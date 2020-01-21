Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kata Rocks launches Phuket Real Estate Networking series

Kata Rocks launches Phuket Real Estate Networking series

PHUKET: More than 100 people turned out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16).

property
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 12:05PM

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

More than 100 people out for the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Networking Event held at Kata Rocks last Thursday (Jan 16). Photo: Kata Rocks

« »

The launch event for the monthly series was hosted by Infinite Luxury and featured guest speaker Jeremy Khan from the Phuket Property Network.

“The purpose of the event is to provide a regular monthly networking evening at Kata Rocks where Phuket real estate agents and developers can promote their projects and get the latest information on everything related to their industry on the island,” explained a release issued yesterday (Jan 20).

Infinite Luxury CEO Richard Pope said the networking event will have two different guest speakers every month, covering various industry related topics.

He invited all property developers, real estate agents, and industry experts to join Phuket Real Estate Networking events in the months to come. The next edition of the networking event is planned for Feb 20.

"I’m proud to launch this event and bring together like minded real estate professionals in Phuket," Mr Pope said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

"Kata Rocks is a by-product of a Phuket networking event I attended 12 years ago and shows the time is right to organise this on a monthly basis." he added.

The launch comes as the Phuket real estate market has experienced steady growth over the past decade, with international tourism helping fuel interest on Thailand’s premier resort destination, noted the release.

“With over 800 real estate agents on the island, this event is bound to grow as it connects agents and developers and aims to streamline real estate efforts in Phuket,” it added.

To request an invitation to join, or to speak at an upcoming Phuket Real Estate Networking Event, email dome@infiniteluxury.com or call 076-370777.

A website dedicated to the monthly event series is currently being created, The Phuket News has been told. More details to follow.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Illuminati case verdict? Coral catchers caught! Smoggy Bangkok? || January 21
Water supply outage in Wichit
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman
Death toll from SARS-like China virus now officially at six
British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan flu’
BoT relaxes LTV rule for mortgages
Future Forward Party found not guilty of opposing monarchy
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020
Plea to help bushfire-affected Australian tourism as AUS$70mn stimulus rolled out
War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe
Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out
Future Forward Party tipped to escape the chop
Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Tiger Park backlash! Stepson charged over stepdad murder? || January 20
Turtle nest found on Phuket’s Sai Kaew Beach

 

Phuket community
Turtle nest found on Phuket’s Sai Kaew Beach

Turtles have less than a 5% chance to live to become adults Any interference, on the beach, reduces...(Read More)

Phang Nga turtle eggs likely to hatch this weekend, turtle patrols begin in Phuket

If one wishes to witness the release of turtles into the sea, where would they get this information....(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Why not write to the UN and WHO and bring a case in the International Court to change the law disal...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Well it is relevant actually. 2 weeks ago he stated that there was only water for 30 days remaining,...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Using "real"names will make no difference to inane comments. So what is the point of havin...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

@R. Helicopter parenting again ? That's so lovely. Better use your time and stock up on water.Ne...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Kurt - Step away from the keyboard!...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

This moment a british tourist (32) became on Phi phi island victim of the corona virus and is with a...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Papa paul...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Mr.Rorri, I tried that already.Problem is ,that the comment section is plastered all over with his c...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential

 