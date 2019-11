Kata Rocks Goes Big on 5th Anniversary

Start From: Saturday 30 November 2019, 12:00PM to Saturday 30 November 2019, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrate Kata Rocks’ fifth anniversary with us on Saturday, 30 November from 12 to 3 pm. The pool party continues until 5:30 pm. • THB 4,500 ++ per guest including a bottle of selected beverage per couple and free-flow special beverages and soft drinks • THB 1,600 ++ for children between 5 and 12 years of age It will be an epic day for all to remember so reserve a table today by emailing dining@katarocks.com or call on +66 76 370 777.