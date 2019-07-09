Kata Rocks - Four Hands Michelin Starred Dinner

Start From: Friday 2 August 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 3 August 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Kata Rocks is hosting Chef Thomas Diepersloot from Michelin-starred Restaurant Voltaire in Leersum, the Netherlands. This will be a very exclusive "FOUR HANDS" dinner event; Chef Thomas will partner with executive chef Laia (one of the leading female chefs in Phuket) to present a six-course dinner in one of the iconic Penthouse Sky Pool Villas, limited to 20 guests, for two night only (2 and 3 August). Priced at THB 6,000 net per guest for the six-course menu with drink pairings overlooking the Andaman Sea. Make your bookings today at dining@katarocks.com