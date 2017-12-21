Kata Rocks cements Superyacht Rendezvous as a world-class yachting event

The second annual Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR), hosted by luxury Thai resort Kata Rocks, last week welcomed important players of the global yachting industry to the island of Phuket.

Saturday 23 December 2017, 01:00PM

From December 8 to 10 the world’s leading luxury yachting brands, prestigious shipyards, respected brokerage houses and a number of superyacht owners came together for three days of exclusive parties and networking events.

According to Richard Pope, CEO of Kata Rocks and Infinite Luxury, “The KRSR 2017 is proud to have attracted the most prestigious brands from the yachting world including Feadship and Royal Huisman – brands that normally only showcase together in Monaco and Fort Lauderdale.

To have these brands supporting the KRSR will only help to generate increased interest in Phuket, Thailand and Asia as a world-class superyachting destination.”

More than 20 yachts assembled for this year’s rendezvous. Top yachts included Feadship’s 70-metre MY Lady Christine that showcased a radically different exterior design from De Voogt Naval Architects; the 52-metre Phinisi Schooner SY Zen, Burgess’ 51-metre MY Northern Sun, 32-metre MY Princess Sauvage, two Monte Carlo 86 yachts and MY Grace, the 2017 Sunseeker Manhattan 66.

The 2017 KRSR social program included fantastic parties, private dinners, caviar and other gourmet tastings and superyacht brunch cruises. Royal Huisman hosted an exclusive brunch to celebrate the Asia launch of its new “Pura” concept – a radical custom sailing yacht solution that shortens delivery time to owners.

Contest Yachts, a worldwide leader in custom-built sail yachts, celebrated its Asia launch with a special party. Arjen Conijn, CEO of Contest Yachts, said, “We are very impressed by the rapid growth and significance of the KRSR and the decision to attend the event for its launch was a win-win for all.”

Watercraft manufacturers Seajet also made their worldwide debut at the KRSR, showcasing the state-of-the-art jet watercrafts Marlin and Stingray for the first time.

Seajet, which will start production in February 2018, generously donated a Stingray for a silent charity auction that raised B185,000 to donate to the Phuket Youth Sailing Club.

KRSR co-sponsor Feadship hosted an owners’ dinner that brought together a curated group of superyacht owners and other discerning guests for an evening of fine dining.

Feadship Brand Director Farouk Nefzi said, “As co-sponsors, Feadship has always believed in the Asia region as we have quite a few Asian clients. We’ve build a trustworthy relationship with them and the KRSR is great brand fit with Feadship.”

Benetti and VistaJet partnered to host a private dinner, drawing in their clientele to the KRSR. Bangkok-based artisan Alexander Lamont designed stylish gifts for the VIP guests.

Other events included a beach BBQ at The Surin Phuket, cocktail sessions on MY Northern Sun and the MY Princess Sauvage and Northrop & Johnson’s sunset cruise onboard the sleek Zeelander.

Guests were able to step onboard the participating superyachts during the “yacht hop” and experience SeaDoo’s latest in marine sport toys during the “Big Boys Toy’s” session and enjoy the excitment of the “King’s Cup Superyacht Experience”.

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous welcomed numerous VIP guests including, 30 superyacht owners, celebrities and captains of industry to its jam-packed schedule of events that climaxed with the Charter Season Opening Party.

Guests were treated to a lavish gala party, live band and a special stage performance including a surprise appearance by Thailand’s celebrity singer Tata Young and spectacular fireworks over the Andaman Sea.

Next year’s KRSR is scheduled for December 7 to 9 and is set to be bigger and better, with organisers committed to making the KRSR a major event in the region.

For more informarmation please visit: katarockssuperyachtrendezvous.com